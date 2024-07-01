Luis De Avila Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

July 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - Mississippi Braves left-handed pitcher Luis De Avila has been named Southern League Pitcher of the Week, announced Monday by Minor League Baseball (MiLB).

In his June 28 start vs. Montgomery at Trustmark Park, De Avila dealt 7.0 innings of two-hit baseball, striking out a season-high seven and walking none, firing 89 pitches in his 14th start. De Avila faced one over the minimum and retired 21 of 23 batters.

The San Estanislao, Colombia native finished a stellar month of June, ranking third in the Southern League with a 1.74 ERA (31.0 IP/6 ER) over five starts with nine walks to 23 strikeouts. The opposition hit .182 against him during the month.

This is De Avila's first Pitcher of the Week award this season and joins fellow starter Ian Mejia, who has earned the award twice in 2024. The 2023 Southern League Postseason All-Star received the honor twice last season.

The M-Braves will begin a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers tonight in Biloxi. The series' first three games will be at Keesler Federal Field, while the final three will be at Trustmark Park. The first pitch on Monday night is scheduled for 6:35 pm with coverage starting at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park on Thursday, July 4, for an Independence Day celebration, including Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi. On Friday, July 5, the first 1,000 fans will get a Powder Blue M-Braves Floppy Cap, thanks to Budweiser. On Saturday, July 6 the first 1,000 fans get a Mississippi Braves Beach Towel, from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi and following the game another Post-Game Fireworks Show!

For tickets and more information on promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.