Cats, Dogs, Fireworks, Baseball

July 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Celebrate Independence Day all week long at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Blue Wahoos return to Pensacola tonight as the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, come to town for a three-game series.

This evening, the Blue Wahoos play their only Monday game of the season. Let's make it a Meow Monday! Cats are welcome (on a leash or in a carrier) as we purr in the park for the first time ever!

Every dog has its day, too. Tomorrow is Doggone Tuesday - dogs are free with a paid human ticket, and there's a "one price" deal presented by Pepsi. Every ticket is the same price, and includes a hot dog, chips and a drink!

On Wednesday, we'll have another summer midweek fireworks show for Fireworks Wednesday - this week, it's part of an Independence Day Celebration at Blue Wahoos Stadium presented by Hancock Whitney Bank.

The Blue Wahoos are on the road for the 4th of July, but we still have some special plans at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

