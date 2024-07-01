Francisco Urbaez Named Southern League Player of the Week

July 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts infielder Francisco Urbaez has been named the Southern League Player of the Week for the week of 6/24-30.

In five games against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the infielder smacked nine hits with two home runs, four extra-base hits and six RBIs. He had three multi-hit games and recorded a hit in each game he played in.

Urbaez finished the month of June hitting .296 (29-for-98), with five homers and 19 RBIs. The infielder has only appeared in 34 games but is now first on the team in OPS (.856), tied for second in home runs (5) and RBIs (23), and is fourth on the team in hits.

Tonight, Urbaez and the Lookouts head to east Tennessee to face the Smokies for three games before returning home on Thursday, July 4th for a 7:15 p.m. game and Independence Day Fireworks.

