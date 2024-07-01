Game Info: Monday, July 1 at Biloxi Shuckers: 6:35 PM: Keesler Federal Park

July 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves (4-2, 35-39) at Biloxi Shuckers (3-3, 33-40)

Monday, July 1, 2024 - 6:35 PM - Keesler Federal Park - Biloxi, MS

Game 75 of 137 - 2nd Half Game 7 of 69 - Away Game 45 of 73

Starting Pitchers: RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Adam Seminaris (0-3, 3.79)

Recent Roster Moves

7/1: OF Bryson Worrell transferred from Mississippi to High-A Rome

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves and Biloxi Shuckers begin a six-game series on Monday night at Keesler Federal Park. The first three games, July 1-3, will be played in Biloxi, while the final three games, July 4-6, will be played at Trustmark Park in Pearl. This is the third of six series against the Shuckers. M-Braves are 7-5 against the Shuckers this season.

ABOUT SUNDAY: Cal Conley delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning to rally the M-Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits, clinching the series win. The M-Braves took four of six from Montgomery in the first series to start the second half. Sunday afternoon's contest was well pitched on both sides, and the Mississippi bullpen was outstanding. Drew Parrish tossed the first 3.0 innings, surrendering one run on three hits with a walk and strikeout. The lone run was scored in the first inning on a solo home run down the left-field line from Carson Williams. Landon Harper continued his dominance and ran his scoreless innings streak to 15.0 IP with 4.0 innings of one-hit baseball, striking out four and walking none. Harper, the Southern Miss product, didn't give up a run over June. Conley finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate, also picking up his 21st stolen base. Horne was 2-for-4, including the long ball. Justin Dean was 1-for-4 with a walk and became the second Southern League player to reach 30 steals this season.

THE JUCO BANDIT HAS POWER: Cody Milligan homered in back-to-back games on June 25-26 for the first time as an M-Brave and had three multi-hit games in the Montgomery series. The Binger, OK native, went 9-for-24 with two doubles, two homers, four RBI, three runs, and two stolen bases in the set. In June, Milligan hit .300 and was T-5th in the league with 11 extra-base hits, plus eight RBI, five walks, and six stolen bases. His .538 slugging percentage ranked seventh in the league.

"MAY" BE A GOOD SIGN...NO JUNE SWOON: After going 7-15 in April, the M-Braves went 28-25 the past two months, completing a 16-10 May and 12-13 June. The 16 wins in May were the fifth-most in Double-A. The Mississippi pitching staff gave up the second-fewest runs in Double-A (86) during the month and posted a 3.19 ERA.

(FORMER) ANGEL IN THE INFIELD...AND PITCHING: David Fletcher is having his best offensive series since joining the M-Braves from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 1. The two-way player is 6-for-10 with a double, four runs, two walks, and two stolen bases ... Through five starts as a knuckleball pitcher is 0-2 with a 6.31 ERA)18 ER/25.2 IP), 11 walks, six strikeouts, two quality starts and pitching into the sixth inning in four outings ... The former Major League infielder has a career .276 batting average with 16 home runs, 170 RBI, and 560 hits over seven seasons and 539 MLB games ... He has played for the LA Angels (2018-23) and Atlanta Braves (2024) ... Fletcher appeared in five games for Atlanta this season in April. He made his first five pitching appearances for Gwinnett this season and appeared in 39 games as a position player. Atlanta received Fletcher via trade with the Angels in exchange for 1B Evan White and LHP Tyler Thomas (12/8/23).

DE AVILA DEALIN' IN JUNE...NAME SL PITCHER OF THE WEEK: The 2023 Southern League Postseason All-Star, Luis De Avila, ranked third in the Southern League with a 1.74 ERA (31.0 IP/6 ER) in five June starts with nine walks to 23 strikeouts. The opposition hit .182 against him. The Columbia native was named SL Pitcher of the Week on July 1 for his June 28 start vs. Montgomery, pitching 7.0 innings of two-hit baseball, striking out a season-high seven, and walking none, firing 89 pitches in his 14th start of the year. De Avila faced one over the minimum and retired 21 of 23 batters.

NEED FOR SPEED: The M-Braves lead all of Double-A in stolen bases with 136 (136-for-164) through 74 games. Five players have reached double-digit steals. Justin Dean leads the way and is 2nd in the league with 30. Geraldo Quintero is 4th with 28, Cody Milligan is T-8th with 23, and Cal Conley is 12th with 19 ... Nacho Alvarez had 16 at the time of his promotion to Triple-A. Mississippi had 157 stolen bases last season and is on pace for 252 (1.84 per game) in 2024. The most by an M-Braves team was 159 in 2007.

HOME SWEET HOME: The M-Braves went 8-9 over a 17-game road trip to Pensacola, Rocket City, and Tennessee from June 4 to June 23. The M-Braves are in the midst of playing 15 of 18 games at Trustmark Park.

START ME UP: The M-Braves' starting pitchers have a 3.56 ERA, ranking them 6th in Double-A. They are leading Double-A with five complete games and T-1st with three complete game shutouts.

ROAD WARRIORS: After starting the season 6-14 on the road, the M-Braves are 15-9 over their last 24 games away from Trustmark Park, including a 4-1 mark in a home-away-from-home series at Toyota Field, June 13-16. They won a club record nine straight games away from Pearl from May 12 to June 5. The streak included a six-game sweep in Chattanooga, May 21-26.

MOVING ON UP: Since May 29, four M-Braves have been promoted to a higher level, and two are currently on the Atlanta major league roster ... RHP Spencer Schwellenbach was promoted directly to Atlanta on 5/29 ... RHP Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on 6/1, and then Atlanta on 6/9 ... C Drake Baldwin (6/11) and INF Nacho Alvarez Jr. (5/12) were promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett this last week.

THE MEJIA MAGIC: Ian Mejia was named Southern League Pitcher of the Month for May and was 4-0, not allowing a run in 26.2 innings, five walks to 30 strikeouts. In four starts at Trustmark Park, Mejia hasn't given up a run in 27 innings. When Ian Mejia takes the mound, the Mississippi Braves are 10-2 in his 12 starts. Mississippi's opening-day starter leads the Southern League with two shutouts and ranks among the league leaders in ERA (5th, 2.45), wins (T-2nd, 6), strikeouts (6th, 76), WHIP (6th, 1.09), and opponent's batting average (6th, .202). Mejia set a new club record, not allowing a run over 30.1 innings from April 28 to May 5.

M-BRAVES SWEEP CHATTANOOGA: The six-game sweep of Chattanooga, May 21-26, was the second by an M-Braves team and first since a six-game sweep of Rocket City July 12-17, 2022. The M-Braves scored 39 runs over the six games with no home runs but 18 doubles, one triple, a .299 batting average, and a .371 OBP. Nacho Alvarez hit .370 (10x27) with a double, two RBI, four runs, a walk, and three steals.

SCHWELLY TO THE SHOW: Atlanta Braves No. 3 overall prospect Spencer Schwellenbach had his contract selected by the Atlanta Braves on May 29. He made his MLB debut on May 29 vs. Washington (5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO). Schwellenbach is the second M-Braves alum to make their major league debut this season, joining Tyler Ferguson, who debuted for Oakland on May 7. The right-hander is the 171st Mississippi player to make their major league debut and the 24th to be promoted directly from Double-A. Michael Harris II and Vaughn Grisson were promoted from Mississippi to Atlanta in 2022. Max Fried was the last pitcher to be promoted from the M-Braves roster in 2019.

WALDREP TO THE SHOW: RHP Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on May 8, and after just one start in Triple-A, he made his major league debut on June 9 at Washington. He was the 173rd player to move from Mississippi to "The Show." The Atlanta Braves' first-round pick in 2023 (24th overall) went 3-1 with a 1.19 ERA from Mississippi in May, with 31 strikeouts to seven walks.

MEJIA TOSSES FIFTH NO-HITTER IN M-BRAVES HISTORY: RHP Ian Mejia's seven-inning no-hitter in game two of the Friday, May 17 doubleheader vs. Biloxi was the fifth no-hitter in M-Braves history, and first individual one since Tommy Hanson's nine-inning no-hitter on June 25, 2008, vs. Birmingham at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves beat the Barons 6-0, and Hanson walked three and struck out 14 in the game. There have been three combined nine-inning no-hitters in team history (Julio Teheran & Tyrelle Harris, 8/2/10 vs. Mobile, Ian Anderson & Jeremy Walker, 6/28/19 vs. Jackson (TN), and Bryce Elder & Daysbel Hernandez, 7/10/21 vs. Pensacola.

FINAL SEASON IN MISSISSIPPI: On January 9, it was announced that after 20 years, 2024 will be the M-Braves' final season in Pearl, MS. As of the start of the 2025 season, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA.

M-BRAVES REACH 1,200 WINS: The April 25, 13-3 win over Montgomery was Mississippi's 1,200th in franchise history. It took the M-Braves until the sixth game of the inaugural season in 2005 to win the first game in club history, which was an April 12, 2005, 7-4 win over the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx in game two of a doubleheader at Pringles Park. Jeff Francoeur was 0-for-3, with a walk and RBI, in the game, using a five-run sixth fueled by RBIs by Scott Thorman, Francoeur, and Derrick Gibson. Brian O'Connor got the win for Mississippi.

COACHING STAFF WITH A NEW FLO: After spending one season as manager of the Braves High-A affiliate Rome Braves (Emperors), Angel Flores will take the reins for the first time at the Double-A level, succeeding Kanekoa Texeira. Texeira was promoted to manager of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after Matt Tuiasosopo was named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Flores returns to Mississippi, where he served as bench coach in 2022. Flores took over as interim manager from April 26 to May 15, 2022, while Bruce Crabbe took a leave of absence from the club. During the 18-game stretch, the M-Braves went 10-8. During his first season as a full-time manager last year, Flores led the R-Braves to a 34-32 record in the second half and an overall 64-68 mark. Rome closed the year with a 21-15 record in August and September. Overall, he holds a 74-76 record as a manager.

