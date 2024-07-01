Rocket City Continues Offensive Success in 6-5 Win

July 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (5-2, 38-37) were able to hold off the Birmingham Barons (3-4, 44-32) and hang onto first place with a 6-5 victory on Monday night at Regions Field.

Rocket City gained an early advantage in the second on a trio of RBI singles from infielders Ben Gobbel and Mac McCroskey along with outfielder Orlando Martinez all against Barons starter Jairo Iriarte (L, 3-6).

The Barons got a run in the bottom half as outfielder Matt Hogan grounded out to plate a runner.

Rocket City continued its hot offensive start in the third with a leadoff homer from outfielder Eric Wagaman who tied for the team lead with nine on the season. Gobbel put the Trash Pandas up 5-1 later in the inning with his second RBI single of the night.

Birmingham got back on the scoreboard in the fourth as infielder Jacob Gonzalez singled home a run.

That was the last run scored against Rocket City starter Jack Kochanowicz (W, 4-6) who ended his night with two earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in his five innings pitched.

The Trash Pandas pulled off the rare feat of back-to-back triples in the sixth as Martinez and Wagaman teamed up to put Rocket City ahead 6-2. Wagaman's triple drove in Martinez and gave Rocket City a new franchise high with three triples in one game.e

Former Trash Pandas catcher Edgar Quero cut into the Rocket City lead with a run-scoring single in the seventh. Birmingham added another an inning later with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Hogan.

Birmingham made one last push against Rocket City closer Michael Darrell-Hicks (S, 8) in the ninth. The Barons got a run on a one out sacrifice fly from outfielder Wilfred Veras. However, with the tying run at third base and two away, Hicks got outfielder Terrell Tatum to strike out swinging to end the ballgame as the Trash Pandas held on in the series opener 6-5.

The Trash Pandas had 13 hits as Wagaman went 2-for-4 with a homer, triple and two RBI to lead the attack. Infielder Sam Brown continued his good work by going 3-for-4 with a triple, he is 10-for-25 over his last seven games. Gobbel broke out of a slump by registering three singles, two RBI and two stolen bases. Martinez chipped in by going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI.

Rocket City will aim to extend its division lead on Tuesday against the Barons. First pitch in Birmingham is set for 7:00 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Chase Chaney (RCT) vs. Tyler Schwietzer (BIR)

