Biscuits Drop Series Opener to Blue Wahoos, 3-2

July 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Sean Hunley

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Mike Krebs)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (42-34, 2-5) dropped their series opener 3-2 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (42-33, 4-3) on Monday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

In his third spot start of the season, Sean Hunley pitched a season-high four shutout innings. He was very efficient, needing just 48 pitches and issuing no walks to go with two hits.

In the third, Jalen Battles lined a ball past the right fielder for a leadoff triple. Matthew Dyer doubled down the left-field line to score Battles and make it 1-0. In the fifth, a sacrifice fly from Carson Williams made it 2-0.

Pensacola stormed back with a two-run homer in the seventh from Paul McIntosh and a run in the eighth to take a 3-2 lead. The Biscuits went down in order in the ninth.

The second game of the series is on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Logan Workman will make the start for Montgomery while a starter to be named is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

