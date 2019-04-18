Shuckers Homestand Highlights against Jumbo Shrimp

BILOXI, MS - As the Biloxi Shuckers continue their ten-game homestand, the Shuckers host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Saturday, April 20 to Wednesday, April 24. In a continuation of the Seafood Buffet Rivalry Series, the Shuckers will have two giveaways, a special Easter Celebration and another Barks & Brews Monday.

Saturday, April 20 @ 6:35 pm: Shuck Yeah Saturday - Biloxi Dodgers Night and Rally Towel Giveaway presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi Shuck Yeah Saturday kicks off the Shuckers five-game series against Jacksonville. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Shuckers Rally Towel courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi. On Biloxi Dodgers Night, the Shuckers will honor the Negro League Biloxi Dodgers by wearing special Biloxi Dodgers jerseys. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Get the party started before the game out on the North Lawn of MGM Park with yard games, including corn hole and giant Jenga. Plus, take in the game from the Beer Garden Bullpen seats, located at the top of Section 114 right in front of the Buena Vista Beer Garden. Tickets are $15 and include three, 4 oz. samples of select craft beers from the Beer Garden.

Sunday, April 21 @ 2:35 pm: Easter Eggstravaganza and Salute Sunday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

Celebrate Easter with the Shuckers! At the conclusion of the Shuckers game, there will be an Easter egg hunt on the field for kids ages 0-4, 5-8 and 9-12.

On Salute Sunday, $8 Reserved Level tickets and $10 Dugout Box tickets are available for active and retired military personnel. Shuckers players will wear military jerseys and there will be a special Color Guard on hand pregame. Select players will also be available for pregame autographs from 1:45 pm to 2:15 pm presented by Allegiant Airlines. Plus, Family Four Packs are available which include four Reserved Level tickets, four chips, four hot dogs and four drinks for just $60. Gates open at 1:30 pm for a 2:35 pm first pitch.

Monday, April 22 @ 6:35 pm: Barks & Brews presented by Raising Cane's and F.E.B Distributing Mondays just got better with a great beer special and dogs at the ballpark on Barks & Brews Monday. Receive $3 craft beer refills with the purchase of a Shuckers Monday Mug (20 oz.), which includes your first beer, for just $10 at the Buena Vista Beer Garden. Taps include Lazy Magnolia, Biloxi Brewing, Parish Brewing and more.

Dogs are not just welcome, they're encouraged on Mondays. Purchase a $7 berm ticket to take in the game with your pup. Arrive early to participate in our pregame dog parade on the warning track.

Tuesday, April 23 @ 6:35 pm: T-Shirt Tuesday with "The Office' themed T-Shirt Giveaway presented by The Gazebo Gazette Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica. Baseball. Be one of the first 250 fans at MGM Park to receive a special "The Office' Shuckers themed t-shirt, courtesy of the Gazebo Gazette. Fans can also bring their label from any Polk's Meat Products purchase for a buy-one-get-one free Reserved Level or Dugout Box ticket. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Wednesday, April 24 @ 10:35 am: Education Day and Lunch Break Special Ten days of fun at MGM Park come to a close with a 10:35 am first pitch! Schools from all around Coastal Mississippi will be out at MGM Park to watch the Shuckers finish their series with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. A staple of Education Day games, the Hattiesburg Zoo will have animals from the zoo out at the ballpark during pregame.

Special for the 10:35 am start, purchase a Lunch Break special for just $10, which includes a ticket to the Community Bank Terrace, a hot dog, chips and a drink. Gates open at 9:30 am.

Full Season Shuck Nation memberships, Weekender Shuck Nation memberships and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. Biloxi will host the 2019 Southern League All-Star Festivities, with a Home Run Derby on Monday, June 17 and the All-Star Game at 6:35 pm on Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park. Tickets for 2019 All-Star Events are on sale now.

