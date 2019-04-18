Thursday's BayBears Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

MOBILE, Ala. - Thursday's game between the Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, and the Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday, April 19, beginning at 5:05 p.m.

Tickets for Thursday may be used for Friday's doubleheader or exchanged for seats to any future BayBears home game. Ticket holders can contact the BayBears at (251) 572-BEAR (2327) for more information on exchanging their tickets.

For Friday's doubleheader, gates will open at 4:30 p.m. to all fans. The second game of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one, and Mobile Chevrolet Friday Night Fireworks will follow game two.

Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app., with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 4:45 p.m.

The BayBears host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 2. The new BayBears Pass is available, featuring a general admission ticket to every BayBears game at Hank Aaron Stadium for only $19.97 per month. Season ticket packages and partial plans are also available, featuring a 7-game plan and a 12-game option to guarantee bobbleheads and receive tickets to select fireworks nights. Individual game tickets can be purchased online at MobileBayBears.com or by calling 251-572-BEAR (2327).

