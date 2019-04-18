Thursday's BayBears Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
April 18, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release
MOBILE, Ala. - Thursday's game between the Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, and the Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday, April 19, beginning at 5:05 p.m.
Tickets for Thursday may be used for Friday's doubleheader or exchanged for seats to any future BayBears home game. Ticket holders can contact the BayBears at (251) 572-BEAR (2327) for more information on exchanging their tickets.
For Friday's doubleheader, gates will open at 4:30 p.m. to all fans. The second game of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one, and Mobile Chevrolet Friday Night Fireworks will follow game two.
Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app., with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 4:45 p.m.
The BayBears host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 2. The new BayBears Pass is available, featuring a general admission ticket to every BayBears game at Hank Aaron Stadium for only $19.97 per month. Season ticket packages and partial plans are also available, featuring a 7-game plan and a 12-game option to guarantee bobbleheads and receive tickets to select fireworks nights. Individual game tickets can be purchased online at MobileBayBears.com or by calling 251-572-BEAR (2327).
Images from this story
|
The tarp over the infield at Hank Aaron Stadium, home of the Mobile BayBears
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from April 18, 2019
- Biscuits and BayBears Postponed - Montgomery Biscuits
- Thursday's BayBears Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Mobile BayBears
- Impending Severe Weather Postpones Shuckers and Blue Wahoos - Biloxi Shuckers
- Shuckers Homestand Highlights against Jumbo Shrimp - Biloxi Shuckers
- Generals Gameday: April 18 at Tennessee - Jackson Generals
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, April 18 vs. Birmingham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Silver Airways Unveil Kazoo Airplane - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Mississippi Braves and Merit Health Welcome Fans to "Walk the Park" - Mississippi Braves
- Shuckers Stall in Wednesday Loss to Pensacola - Biloxi Shuckers
- Wahoos Respond with 5-2 Win over Biloxi - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mobile BayBears Stories
- Thursday's BayBears Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
- Pair of Two-Run Innings Push BayBears Past Biscuits
- Max Herrmann Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake
- Second Six-Run Inning of Season Lifts BayBears over Braves
- De Horta Dazzles with Immaculate Inning in BayBears Victory