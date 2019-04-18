Big Innings Plague Jumbo Shrimp in 7-3 Defeat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Magneuris Sierra extended his hitting streak to 12 games, but the Birmingham Barons pushed past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-3 Thursday in front of 6,397 fans from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Fans enjoyed a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $1 12 oz. and $2 24 oz. Budweiser products.

The score was tied at three in the fourth when Jacksonville (5-9) starter Jorge Guzman (0-2) walked Gavin Sheets to begin the frame. After a pair of strikeouts, Ti'Quan Forbes singled before Mitch Roman lined a two-run single to give Birmingham (7-7) a 5-3 lead.

Luis Gonzalez and Yermin Mercedes each collected back-to-back singles to start the fifth. Sheets then greeted new reliever Elvis Araujo with a two-run single to extend the Barons advantage to 7-3.

Birmingham jumped out to a 3-0 margin in the second inning when Blake Rutherford popped a three-run home run.

The Jumbo Shrimp were able to tie the score in the bottom of the third. Barons starter Felix Paulino (2-0) walked Santiago Chavez to start the inning. After a base hit by Sierra, Brian Miller punched in two with a double. Miller later scored on an error to equalize the tally at three.

The Jumbo Shrimp wrap up their series with Birmingham in Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Jordan Yamamoto (0-1, 1.80 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Barons LHP Sean Nolin (0-0, 6.75 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

