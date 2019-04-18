Generals Gameday: April 18 at Tennessee

April 18, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (6-6)

vs. Tennessee Smokies (7-5)

Thursday, April 18 | 6:00 pm CT | Smokies Stadium

Game #13 | Road Game #9 | First Half Game #13

Generals Starter: RHP Sam Lewis (0-1, 2.16 ERA)

Opponent Starter: RHP Zach Hedges (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals visit Tennessee (AA, Chicago Cubs) for the first time in 2019, one of three five-game sets they'll play against the Smokies in the First Half. Last year, the Generals went 12-12 against the Smokies.

Top Opponent Prospects: SS Nico Hoerner (#2 in Chicago Cubs' system), LHP Justin Steele (#8), RHP Cory Abbott (#9), RHP Keegan Thompson (#10), RHP Thomas Hatch (#17), RHP Tyson Miller (#19), C Jhonny Pereda (#29)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals bested the Tennessee Smokies 7-6 on Wednesday evening at Smokies Stadium, rallying from a four-run deficit for the victory. The win gives the Generals (6-6) their first pair of consecutive wins on the season, putting them within one triumph of taking the series from the Smokies (7-5). With Tennessee starter Cory Abbott slowing down in the sixth inning, Tennessee turned to left-hander Manuel Rondon (1-2, 6.43 ERA) for relief. To begin the seventh, Rondon loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a Drew Ellis single, and former Smokie Jeffrey Baez made it count with a two-run single to left field to cut the deficit in half. Andy Young followed with a single to re-load the bases, and Pavin Smith smacked a two-run double to right field that equalized everything at 5-5. The pressure on Rondon intensified when second baseman Robel Garcia dropped an infield blooper, allowing Jamie Westbrook to reach base and fill the sacks with Generals for the third time in the inning. A groundout by Daulton Varsho brought home Young with the go-ahead run, and Ramon Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Smith to put the Generals up 7-5.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Sam Lewis will try to earn his 3rd straight win vs. Tennessee in a streak that began last April. He previous start at Smokies Stadium (April 14, 2018) saw Lewis deal 5 innings with only 2 runs allowed. Tennessee RHP Zach Hedges is a four-year Southern League veteran whose 2.96 ERA in 60 career appearances with the Smokies plainly states his out-getting ability.

BACK-TO-BACK WITH A COMEBACK: Jackson's 7-6 win on Wednesday gave them their first pair of consecutive wins this year in games 11 & 12, something the Generals did in their first 2 games in 2018. Their rally from a 4-run deficit on Wednesday (down 5-1) matched their biggest comeback win of 2018; they rallied to win from a 4-run hole three times in the 2018 regular season.

PROSPECT POTENTIAL: The 2018 Generals featured a handful of talented guys, including D-backs top pitching prospect Jon Duplantier, who became the first player to make his 2019 MLB debut on April 1. The 2019 Generals include 9 players in MLBPipeline.com's top 30 D-backs prospects: infielders Jazz Chisholm (#1), Andy Young (#11), Drew Ellis (#15), and Pavin Smith (#17); catchers Daulton Varsho (#4) and Dominic Miroglio (#27); outfielder Marcus Wilson (#20); and pitchers Emilio Vargas (#16) and Kevin Ginkel (#27).

GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7 per head, plus food, for 15+ people; $6 per head, plus food, for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing, availability, and booking.

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.