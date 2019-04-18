Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Silver Airways Unveil Kazoo Airplane

April 18, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - As the new official airline of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Silver Airways, the leading airline of the I-10 Gulf Coast region, today unveiled the first themed aircraft for a Double-A Minor League baseball team.

Named after Pensacola Blue Wahoos' mascot, "Kazoo" rolled out of Silver Airways' Orlando maintenance hangar and made its maiden flight to Pensacola International Airport where it was unveiled to the ball team and community.

The new livery of the Saab 340 aircraft showcases joint branding featuring Silver Airways' iconic turbine and the baseball team's powerful Blue Wahoo. "Kazoo" was designed by Steven Ward, a Silver Airways mechanic and tattoo artist, and the airline's technical operations team carried out the plane's transformation.

"It's a great day in Pensacola and for baseball's Southern League, and we couldn't be more excited to introduce Silver Airways' 'Kazoo' to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the community," said Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum. "Serving the Pensacola and Florida/Alabama Gulf Coast with safe, reliable and customer friendly service is hugely important to Silver Airways and we are thrilled to partner with a club that shares our same enthusiasm for fun spirited entertainment as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos."

"This is truly a big moment for us," said Pensacola Blue Wahoos Team President Jonathan Griffith. "Seeing our logo on the side of the aircraft and knowing the Blue Wahoos plane will be traveling all across the southeast gives us something we could have never dreamed of having. The opportunities this provides us are immeasurable. Not just with the Blue Wahoos plane, but also what it allows us for signage and branding throughout the Pensacola International Airport. Plus, our partnership is providing fans the opportunity to win roundtrip tickets to destinations Silver Airways services, so this goes back to our mission of improving the quality of life in Pensacola and making it a great place to live."

Silver Airways recently started new daily nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Pensacola International Airport (PNS), ideal for business, leisure and military travelers.

Silver Airways is proud to serve a large number of military communities throughout its Florida network and beyond, including Pensacola. In salute to the dedicated and hardworking men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and in appreciation for their service, the airline recently introduced a discount for active-duty military traveling for leisure. All active-duty military (and their spouse and children) are eligible for a discount* on all Silver Airways flights, including members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard and reserve personnel on active duty status.

For complete details, reservations and to receive email updates on Silver's special offers, visit silverairways.com.

Silver Airways offers guests the ease and convenience of seamless booking, ticketing and baggage handling with connections to hundreds of destinations that are available via the airline's codeshare partnerships with United, JetBlue and Avianca, as well as interline ticketing partnerships with American, Delta, Air Canada, Alaska, ANA, Bahamasair, Hahn Air, Azul and Emirates.

Members of United's MileagePlus© and JetBlue's TrueBlue loyalty programs can also earn frequent flyer awards for travel throughout Silver's network.

