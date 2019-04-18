Mississippi Braves and Merit Health Welcome Fans to "Walk the Park"

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Merit Health have announced a partnership that will give citizens access to "Walk the Park" at Trustmark Park throughout the calendar year.

Beginning Monday, April 22 with a ceremonial walk at 10 am prior to the M-Braves 10:35 am game vs. the Montgomery Biscuits, the Trustmark Park 360 degree concourse will be available to walk any time, year round, during team business hours. Participants will also be allowed to bring in food items and have use of the stadium picnic tables. The concourse will not be open during private events, and you must have a ticket to walk during a game.

"We are excited to join our partners at Merit Health in this initiative," said M-Braves vice-president and general manager Pete Laven. "It will be fun to see Trustmark Park utilized in a way that promotes physical fitness for people of all ages."

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a promotion-filled homestand this Saturday, April 20 through April 24 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Saturday includes Fireworks following the 6:05 pm game. Sunday there will be pregame Easter Egg Hunt before to the 1:05 pm first pitch. There are back-to-back 10:35 am games on Monday and Tuesday and the series will wrap up with a First Responders Wednesday on April 24 with first pitch at 6:35 pm.

