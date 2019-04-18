Impending Severe Weather Postpones Shuckers and Blue Wahoos

BILOXI, MS - Thursday night's game between the Biloxi Shuckers and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been postponed due to impending severe weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday with first pitch at 5:35 pm.

Gates will open at 5:00 pm for a 5:35 pm first pitch. The Shuckers and Blue Wahoos will play two seven-inning games, with the second game starting approximately a half hour after the conclusion of the first game. On Fireworks Friday, there will be postgame fireworks following the second game.

Tickets from Thursday night's game can be exchanged for Friday's game or any future Shuckers regular-season home game, excluding July 3. Tickets can be exchanged exclusively at the MGM Park Box Office on game days from 10 am through the game and during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm.

