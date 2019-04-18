Lookouts Draw Fourth Crowd of over 5,000 Fans in Loss

April 18, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





The Mississippi Braves extended their winning streak to four games by handing the Chattanooga Lookouts a 5-3 loss. In the loss the Lookouts drew 5,420 fans, marking the fourth time this season the team has had over 5,000 fans at the park.

Mississippi jumped out to the early 1-0 lead on a Luis Valenzuela RBI double. Chattanooga knotted the game up at one in the fourth on a Tyler Stephenson RBI double. The double was his first of the season.

The Braves broke it wide open in the sixth inning when they took advantage of four straight walks to take the lead. With the bases loaded Drew Waters smoked a double to make the score 4-1.

After the seventh inning stretch Brantley Bell unloaded a two-run home run down the left field line to bring the team within one.

Braves' outfielder Cristian Pache answered with a solo shot in the ninth to give the away squad the commanding 5-3 win.

Chattanooga aims to get their first win of the series tomorrow with LHP Scott Moss on the mound. Tomorrow's game is a Fireworks Friday with gates set to open at 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.