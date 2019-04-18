Biscuits and BayBears Postponed
April 18, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MOBILE, Ala. - The Biscuits were rained out in the fourth game of their series against the Mobile BayBears on Thursday night at Hank Aaron Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, April 19 at 5:05 PM CT.
The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a 10-game home stand against the Birmingham Barons (first five games) and Mobile BayBears (last five games) beginning on Thursday, April 25 when it will be Field of Dreams Night with a T-Shirt Giveaway.
The home stand will also feature Joy to Life - Pink Out the Park Night featuring a Jersey Auction and MAX Fireworks on Friday, April 26; Harry Potter Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 27; Lil' Crumbs Dress Like a Player Hat Giveaway and Autism Awareness Day on Sunday, April 28; Craft Beer Night on Wednesday, May 1; Military Appreciation Night and MAX Fireworks on Friday, May 3; Star Wars Night featuring a Jersey Auction and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 4; and Cinco de Mayo Celebration on Sunday, May 5.
