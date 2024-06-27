Shuckers Defeat Pensacola, 3-2, Behind Warren's Three-RBI Night

June 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Zavier Warren at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Biloxi Shuckers' Zavier Warren at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

BILOXI, MS - Behind a two-hit and three-RBI performance from Zavier Warren, the Biloxi Shuckers (32-38, 2-1) defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (39-32, 1-2), 3-2, at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday night. The win marked the third consecutive game in the series decided by one run and the eighth in the first 14 games of the season series between the two teams.

The Shuckers struck first with an RBI single from Zavier Warren in the second, giving Biloxi a 1-0 lead. Rain interrupted the game after the top of the third, forcing a 29-minute rain delay and ending Shuckers' starter Brett Wichrowski's night after three shutout innings. After the game resumed, Paul McIntosh knotted the game at one in the fourth with a solo shot to right.

Zavier Warren, however, struck again with a two-RBI triple to right-center in the bottom of the fourth, giving Biloxi a 3-1 lead. Pensacola made it a one-run game in the seventh with an RBI triple from Jacob Berry, but Craig Yoho and Blake Holub combined for 2.1 scoreless innings out of the Shuckers' bullpen, closing out the win.

TJ Shook (4-7) earned the win for Biloxi after 3.2 relief innings and Cade Gibson (0-1) took the loss for Pensacola. Holub earned his sixth save of the year with a perfect ninth inning.

At the plate, Carlos Rodriguez (1-for-3) extended his hit streak to nine and his on-base streak to 17 consecutive games. Eric Brown Jr. also extended his on-base streak to 13 consecutive games with a second inning walk.

The Shuckers are set to send Logan Henderson (3-0, 1.13) to the mound on Friday against Luis Palacios (5-4, 4.71) for Pensacola. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Kessler Federal Park. The Shuckers will host a Fireworks Friday following the game. Fireworks will begin shortly after the final out is recorded. Kids Run the Bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi will follow fireworks. It's also Sparklight Night at the ballpark with a drawing every inning for a special prize. WLOX Sports Director Blake Brannon will also host a special pregame concert in Shuckers Plaza prior to first pitch. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.