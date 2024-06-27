Trash Pandas Taken Down by Lookouts on Thursday, 12-3

June 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee - Rocket City jumped out to an early lead once again on Thursday night at AT&T Field, but couldn't sustain the success as they fell to the Lookouts, 12-3.

The Trash Pandas (2-1 second half, 35-36 overall) took control immediately in the first inning, as Nelson Rada singled to start and Gustavo Campero followed with a two-run blast to right field for his team-leading ninth home run of the season.

However, that's all the offense they would muster against the Reds' top prospect, Rhett Lowder. The right-hander finished 5 innings and struck out 5 to earn the win on the mound.

The Lookouts (1-2 second half, 21-51 overall) got their own offense firing, kicked off by a sacrifice fly from Daniel Vellojin in the first inning. They then made their mark with five more runs in the 2nd frame off Chase Chaney - Ivan Johnson singled to tie the game, Francisco Urbaez hit a three-run homer, and Austin Hendrick singled to make it 6-2.

After tossing seven shutout innings in his previous start, Chaney labored through just three innings on Thursday, ultimately surrendering seven runs and eight hits.

John O'Reilly pitched three frames in relief and gave up one run, while Jared Southard struggled in his second Double-A appearance, giving up three earned runs in less than an inning.

Rocket City moved within striking distance in the top of the 7th. Arol Vera and Nelson Rada both walked, and Gustavo Campero singled to load the bases with nobody out in an 8-2 contest. However, Orlando Martinez flew out, Eric Wagaman struck out, and Tyler Payne struck out to quell the rally. The only run in the inning came on a Tucker Flint walk, and that's as close as the Trash Pandas would get.

The Lookouts immediately answered with four more runs in the bottom half to give them a season-high 12 on the evening.

Despite the loss, Gustavo Campero shined at the plate for the Trash Pandas, going 4 for 5 with a home run and two runs batted in.

The two teams continue their series on Friday night at AT&T Field with first pitch set for 6:15 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.