Tennessee Smokies Announce Fifth Annual Smokies Beerfest

June 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies are happy to announce their annual BeerFest is returning to Smokies Stadium on August 17, 2024. The event will take place from 4:00pm-8:00pm, with early entry beginning at 3:00pm for VIP ticket holders and will feature many local breweries and their unique brews. Each purchased ticket will include a special 2024 tasting glass, unlimited pours, and an undated ticket voucher good for any remaining 2024 Tennessee Smokies home game.

The event will be located on the concourse of Smokies Stadium, with the majority of the event taking place in a covered area. Activities feature guest-chosen "best brew" awards, music, great food, lots of unique brews, and fun for all. Tickets can be purchased at smokiesbaseball.com/beerfest or at the Smokies Stadium Box Office.

VIP tickets are available for purchase for $69, and will include all aspects of a general ticket, plus early entry at 3:00pm and exclusive access to a picnic-style buffet. Designated driver tickets can be purchased for $10, and include admission to the event only.

Leashed dogs are allowed to attend the beer festival and a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Young-Williams Animal Center. Only dogs are allowed, no other pets will be permitted at the event. All dogs must always be on a leash, and dog leashes cannot exceed four feet. Owners must clean up after their dogs. Only one dog per owner will be allowed. All dogs must have updated dog ID tags with proper identification.

The Host Hotel of the Smokies BeerFest is the Hampton Inn & Suites (105 Stadium Dr, Kodak, TN 37764) is located within walking distance from Smokies Stadium. Call 865-465-0590 to book a room.

No children are allowed at the BeerFest. All guests must be 21 or older and present a government issued ID to be admitted.

More information on the Tennessee Smokies BeerFest can be found by visiting smokiesbaseball.com/beerfest.

