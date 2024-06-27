Martin Makes Double-A Debut in Biscuits' 5-3 Loss to M-Braves
June 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
PEARL, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (40-32, 0-3) lost their third straight to open the second half of the season in a 5-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves (34-37) on Thursday night at Trustmark Park.
Trevor Martin made his Double-A debut and pitched five innings. The 23-year-old allowed three runs, two earned, off four hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Montgomery out-hit the M-Braves 11-8 and left nine runners on base.
The M-Braves scored three runs in the first inning, creating chaos with four stolen bases in the frame.
Down 3-0, Montgomery broke through against Lucas Braun, who was making his Double-A debut, in the fourth. With two outs, the Biscuits strung together four straight hits and scored two runs to make it 3-2. Willy Vasquez singled in a run, and Mason Auer drove a double to left field for the second run of the frame.
In the fifth, Bob Seymour tied the game at 3-3 with a line-drive single to right center. Martin settled in after the tough start and pitched four shutout innings following his first frame. He retired the final 10 batters he faced.
The M-Braves retook the lead in the sixth and added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Montgomery got the tying run on first base in the ninth inning.
The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Trustmark Park. Ian Seymour will make the start for Montgomery while Luis De Avila is slated to start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
Images from this story
|
Montgomery Biscuits' Trevor Martin on the mound
(Wyatt Mason)
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from June 27, 2024
- M-Braves Win Third-Straight Over Biscuits On Thursday Night - Mississippi Braves
- Shuckers Defeat Pensacola, 3-2, Behind Warren's Three-RBI Night - Biloxi Shuckers
- Warren's One-Man Show Sends Wahoos to 3-2 Defeat - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Martin Makes Double-A Debut in Biscuits' 5-3 Loss to M-Braves - Montgomery Biscuits
- Trash Pandas Taken Down by Lookouts on Thursday, 12-3 - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Game Info: Thursday, June 27 vs. Montgomery Biscuits: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park - Mississippi Braves
- Hall Placed on IL, Warren Reinstated to Active Roster for Shuckers - Biloxi Shuckers
- Tennessee Smokies Announce Fifth Annual Smokies Beerfest - Tennessee Smokies
- Trash Pandas Independence Weekend Highlights: July 4-6 - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Barons Get Walk-off Two Run Home Run as the Barons Get the 8-7 Win Against the Smokies - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.