Martin Makes Double-A Debut in Biscuits' 5-3 Loss to M-Braves

June 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits' Trevor Martin on the mound

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Wyatt Mason) Montgomery Biscuits' Trevor Martin on the mound(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Wyatt Mason)

PEARL, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (40-32, 0-3) lost their third straight to open the second half of the season in a 5-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves (34-37) on Thursday night at Trustmark Park.

Trevor Martin made his Double-A debut and pitched five innings. The 23-year-old allowed three runs, two earned, off four hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Montgomery out-hit the M-Braves 11-8 and left nine runners on base.

The M-Braves scored three runs in the first inning, creating chaos with four stolen bases in the frame.

Down 3-0, Montgomery broke through against Lucas Braun, who was making his Double-A debut, in the fourth. With two outs, the Biscuits strung together four straight hits and scored two runs to make it 3-2. Willy Vasquez singled in a run, and Mason Auer drove a double to left field for the second run of the frame.

In the fifth, Bob Seymour tied the game at 3-3 with a line-drive single to right center. Martin settled in after the tough start and pitched four shutout innings following his first frame. He retired the final 10 batters he faced.

The M-Braves retook the lead in the sixth and added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Montgomery got the tying run on first base in the ninth inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Trustmark Park. Ian Seymour will make the start for Montgomery while Luis De Avila is slated to start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.