Game Info: Thursday, June 27 vs. Montgomery Biscuits: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (2-0, 33-37) vs. Montgomery Biscuits (0-2, 40-31)

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - 6:35 PM - Trustmark Park - Pearl, MS

Game 71 of 137 - 2nd Half 3 of 69 - Home Game 27 of 63 - 102.1 The Box - Bally Live - MiLB.tv

Starting Pitchers: RHP Lucas Braun (AA Debut) vs. RHP Trevor Martin (AA Debut)

Watch Live: Bally Live / MiLB.TV / MLB At Bat

Listen Live: 102.1 The Box

Recent Roster Moves

RHP Domingo Gonzalez transferred from Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett

LHP Hayden Harris transferred from Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett

LHP Mitch Farris transferred from Mississippi to High-A Rome

RHP Lucas Braun transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome

RHP Drue Hackenberg transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome

Today's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials and Trivia in the Farm Bureau Outfield Grill. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

Southern Miss Night: Celebrate the Golden Eagles for Southern Miss Night, presented by Farm Bureau! Wear your Southern Miss gear and get a $5 ticket at the Trustmark Park box office.

Trucker Cap Giveaway: Bud Light will present the first 333 fans 21 and older with a trucker cap.

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves and Montgomery Biscuits continue a six-game series on Thursday night at Trustmark Park. This is the third of four series between the clubs this season. The final series will be July 23-28 at Montgomery. This is the second meeting at Trustmark Park this season, with Montgomery taking five of six, May 28 to June 2.

ABOUT WEDNESDAY: Cody Milligan went 3-for-4 on Wednesday afternoon and homered for the second-straight game in the M-Braves' 5-4 victory over the Biscuits at Trustmark Park. After a 1 hour, 18-minute rain delay paused the action to start the game, the M-Braves bats had 13 hits, including four doubles in the second-straight win over the Biscuits and third-straight win overall. David Fletcher was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs, pushing his two-game total to 5-for-7 with four runs scored. The M-Braves improved to 11-2 in Ian Mejia's (W, 6-1) starts in 2024 -- he battled through 5.0 innings in his 13th start on Wednesday and picked up his team-leading sixth win. Over 5.0 innings, the 24-year-old right-hander surrendered three runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out three.

THE JUCO BANDIT HAS POWER: Cody Milligan has homered in back-to-back games for the first time as an M-Brave. It's the first time an M-Braves player has gone deep in back-to-back games at Trustmark Park this season and the first since June 10-11, 2023, by Tyler Tolve.

FLETCH ON THE MOUND...AND INFIELD: David Fletcher is having his best offensive series since joining the M-Braves from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 1. The two-way player is 5-for-7 with a double, four runs, two walks, and two stolen bases ... Through four starts as a knuckleball pitcher, Fletcher is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA)10 ER/23.1 IP), eight walks, six strikeouts, and .241 BAA, two quality starts and pitching into the sixth inning in all four outings ... The former Major League infielder has a career .276 batting average with 16 home runs, 170 RBI, and 560 hits over seven seasons and 539 MLB games ... He has played for the LA Angels (2018-23) and Atlanta Braves (2024) ... Fletcher appeared in five games for Atlanta this season in April. He made his first five pitching appearances for Gwinnett this season and appeared in 39 games as a position player. Atlanta received Fletcher via trade with the Angels in exchange for 1B Evan White and LHP Tyler Thomas (12/8/23).

GERALDO HEROICS: Geraldo Quintero capped his big series at Tennessee at Tennessee last week with a career-high 5-for-5 day at the plate in Mississippi's 9-7 win in Sunday's series finale. Quintero finished the week 9-for-18 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three RBI, seven runs, five stolen bases, and 1.439 OPS in six games. The switch-hitter from Venezuela now ranks second on the club and T-4th in the Southern League with 26 stolen bases. In 20 June games, Quintero is batting .283 with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI, nine stolen bases, and a .908 OPS.

NEED FOR SPEED: The M-Braves lead all of Double-A in stolen bases with 129 (129-for-156) through 70 games. Five players have reached double-digit steals. Justin Dean leads the way and is 2nd in the league with 28. Geraldo Quintero is T-4th with 26, Cody Milligan is T-9th with 21, and Cal Conley is 12th with 19 ... Nacho Alvarez had 16 at the time of his promotion to Triple-A. Mississippi had 157 stolen bases last season and is on pace for 252 (1.84 per game) in 2024. The most by an M-Braves team was 159 in 2007.

HOME SWEET HOME: The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park this week for the first time since a series, May 27 to July 2 against the Montgomery Biscuits. The M-Braves went 8-9 over a 17-game road trip to Pensacola, Rocket City, and Tennessee from June 4 to June 23.

ROSTER MOVEMENT: On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves promoted Mississippi RHP Domingo Gonzalez and LHP Hayden Harris to Triple-A Gwinnett. LHP Mitch Farris was transferred to Rome from Mississippi. The M-Braves added starting pitchers RHP Drue Hackenberg and RHP Lucas Braun from High-A Rome.

PARKER POWER SURGE: The South Mississippi native Brandon Parker reached base safely in 12 straight games from May 26 to June 16. In June, Parker is batting .310 with five home runs, three doubles, nine RBI, nine runs, six walks, and 1.248 OPS.

START ME UP: The M-Braves' starting pitchers have a 3.44 ERA, ranking them 5th in Double-A. They are leading Double-A with five complete games and T-1st with three complete game shutouts.

ROAD WARRIORS: After starting the season 6-14 on the road, the M-Braves are 15-9 over their last 24 games away from Trustmark Park, including a 4-1 mark in a home-away-from-home series at Toyota Field, June 13-16. They won a club record nine straight games away from Pearl from May 12 to June 5. The streak included a six-game sweep in Chattanooga, May 21-26.

MOVING ON UP: Since May 29, four M-Braves have been promoted to a higher level, and two are currently on the Atlanta major league roster ... RHP Spencer Schwellenbach was promoted directly to Atlanta on 5/29 ... RHP Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on 6/1, and then Atlanta on 6/9 ... C Drake Baldwin (6/11) and INF Nacho Alvarez Jr. (5/12) were promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett this last week.

"MAY" BE A GOOD SIGN: After going 7-15 in April, the M-Braves completed a 16-10 May. The 16 wins in May were the 5th-most in Double-A. The Mississippi pitching staff gave up the second-fewest runs in Double-A (86) during the month and posted a 3.19 ERA. In May, starters Ian Mejia, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Hurston Waldrep combined to go 9-1 with a 0.51 ERA, four runs allowed over 70.1 innings pitched, 13 walks to 78 strikeouts.

THE MEJIA MAGIC: Ian Mejia was named Southern League Pitcher of the Month for May and was 4-0, not allowing a run in 26.2 innings, five walks to 30 strikeouts. In four starts at Trustmark Park, Mejia hasn't given up a run in 27 innings. When Ian Mejia takes the mound, the Mississippi Braves are 10-2 in his 12 starts. Mississippi's opening-day starter leads the Southern League with two shutouts and ranks among the league leaders in ERA (5th, 2.45), wins (T-2nd, 6), strikeouts (T-5th, 76), WHIP (6th, 1.09), and opponent's batting average (6th, .202). Mejia set a new club record, not allowing a run over 30.1 innings from April 28 to May 5.

M-BRAVES SWEEP CHATTANOOGA: The six-game sweep of Chattanooga, May 21-26, was the second by an M-Braves team and first since a six-game sweep of Rocket City July 12-17, 2022. The M-Braves scored 39 runs over the six games with no home runs but 18 doubles, one triple, a .299 batting average, and a .371 OBP. Nacho Alvarez hit .370 (10x27) with a double, two RBI, four runs, a walk, and three steals.

SCHWELLY TO THE SHOW: Atlanta Braves No. 3 overall prospect Spencer Schwellenbach had his contract selected by the Atlanta Braves on May 29. He made his MLB debut on May 29 vs. Washington (5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO). Schwellenbach is the second M-Braves alum to make their major league debut this season, joining Tyler Ferguson, who debuted for Oakland on May 7. The right-hander is the 171st Mississippi player to make their major league debut and the 24th to be promoted directly from Double-A. Michael Harris II and Vaughn Grisson were promoted from Mississippi to Atlanta in 2022. Max Fried was the last pitcher to be promoted from the M-Braves roster in 2019.

WALDREP TO THE SHOW: RHP Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on May 8, and after just one start in Triple-A, he made his major league debut on June 9 at Washington. He was the 173rd player to move from Mississippi to "The Show." The Atlanta Braves' first-round pick in 2023 (24th overall) went 3-1 with a 1.19 ERA from Mississippi in May, with 31 strikeouts to seven walks.

MEJIA TOSSES FIFTH NO-HITTER IN M-BRAVES HISTORY: RHP Ian Mejia's seven-inning no-hitter in game two of the Friday, May 17 doubleheader vs. Biloxi was the fifth no-hitter in M-Braves history, and first individual one since Tommy Hanson's nine-inning no-hitter on June 25, 2008, vs. Birmingham at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves beat the Barons 6-0, and Hanson walked three and struck out 14 in the game. There have been three combined nine-inning no-hitters in team history (Julio Teheran & Tyrelle Harris, 8/2/10 vs. Mobile, Ian Anderson & Jeremy Walker, 6/28/19 vs. Jackson (TN), and Bryce Elder & Daysbel Hernandez, 7/10/21 vs. Pensacola.

FINAL SEASON IN MISSISSIPPI: On January 9, it was announced that after 20 years, 2024 will be the M-Braves' final season in Pearl, MS. As of the start of the 2025 season, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA.

M-BRAVES REACH 1,200 WINS: The April 25, 13-3 win over Montgomery was Mississippi's 1,200th in franchise history. It took the M-Braves until the sixth game of the inaugural season in 2005 to win the first game in club history, which was an April 12, 2005, 7-4 win over the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx in game two of a doubleheader at Pringles Park. Jeff Francoeur was 0-for-3, with a walk and RBI, in the game, using a five-run sixth fueled by RBIs by Scott Thorman, Francoeur, and Derrick Gibson. Brian O'Connor got the win for Mississippi.

COACHING STAFF WITH A NEW FLO: After spending one season as manager of the Braves High-A affiliate Rome Braves (Emperors), Angel Flores will take the reins for the first time at the Double-A level, succeeding Kanekoa Texeira. Texeira was promoted to manager of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after Matt Tuiasosopo was named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Flores returns to Mississippi, where he served as bench coach in 2022. Flores took over as interim manager from April 26 to May 15, 2022, while Bruce Crabbe took a leave of absence from the club. During the 18-game stretch, the M-Braves went 10-8. During his first season as a full-time manager last year, Flores led the R-Braves to a 34-32 record in the second half and an overall 64-68 mark. Rome closed the year with a 21-15 record in August and September. Overall, he holds a 74-76 record as a manager.

