Warren's One-Man Show Sends Wahoos to 3-2 Defeat

June 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 3-2 to the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday night in a game dominated by Shuckers first baseman Zavier Warren.

Warren, who had just been activated off Biloxi's development list earlier in the day, hit an RBI single in the second inning and the eventual game-winning two-run triple in the fourth off Cade Gibson (L, 0-1) to account for all three Shuckers runs.

The Blue Wahoos went 1-for-11 with men in scoring position on the night, squandering an early opportunity with the bases loaded and nobody out in the second inning and finding little success later in the game. Biloxi starter Brett Wichrowski danced around trouble for 3.0 scoreless innings before a 29-minute rain delay in the bottom of the third hastened his departure.

Paul McIntosh got Pensacola on the board with a solo homer, his sixth of the year, in the fourth. TJ Shook (W, 4-7) also allowed an RBI triple in the seventh to Jacob Berry as the Wahoos drew to within a run, but Craig Yoho escaped the jam with the potential tying run in scoring position to end Pensacola's final threat of the night.

Both teams' bullpens performed well in the late innings, as Pensacola's Zach McCambley and Patrick Murphy combined for 4.0 scoreless frames and Blake Holub (S, 6) sealed the one-run Biloxi victory.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Friday. First pitch from Keesler Federal Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. Fans can also watch Biloxi's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.

