Trash Pandas Independence Weekend Highlights: July 4-6

June 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas begin their second half home slate with a three-game weekend series against the Birmingham Barons (Double-A, Chicago White Sox).

Here's what you can expect during the Trash Pandas series against the North Division's first half champions. Specialty Food Items are listed below each game's details.

Thursday, July 4 - Independence Weekend Fireworks Night #1

- Limited Tickets Remain

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Post-Game Fireworks blast off courtesy of SAIC.

- Extended Happy Hour: Fans 21 and older can get $3 domestic drafts from 5-7 p.m., available at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bandito's in the Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Friday, July 5 - Independence Weekend Fireworks Night #2

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Stick around after the game for a fireworks show that will light up the night, sponsored by GoodFeet.

- Tennessee Titans Night

o 1,000 fans will mini footballs upon entrance

o "T-Rac" and Titans Cheerleaders will be in attendance to appear on-field and sign autographs

o Enter-to-Win Contest featuring a Calvin Ridley jersey

Saturday, July 6 - Independence Weekend Fireworks Night #3

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Independence Weekend Night #3: Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular caps off July 4 th Weekend presented by Avid Hotels.

Concessions Specials

While you're at the ballpark during the week, be sure to check out this homestand's concessions specials and visit TrashPandasFood.com for more details:

The Pigout Sandwich (at Dumpster Dive)

House Smoked Bologna, Pulled Pork, Conecuh Sausage and American Cheese topped with BBQ Sauce

Pork Wings with Cowboy Sauce (at Gravity Grille)

Seasoned and Seared Mini Pork Shank Lollipops, Coated in House Made Cowboy Sauce

Apple Fritter Sundae (at All Stars)

Apple Fritter topped with Ice Cream, Apple Pie Filling, Carmel Sauce and Whipped Cream

The Bird Dog (at Sprocket's Grill)

Grilled Chicken Sausage served on a Slightly Toasted Waffle, topped with Crispy Bacon, Shredded Colby Jack, drizzled with House Made Spicy and Honey Mustard, garnished with Green Onions

Tickets for all Trash Pandas home games are on sale now starting at just $8 on tptix.com.

Additionally, fans can stay up to date with all Trash Pandas games live on WZZN 97.7-HD2, and WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

*All promotions are subject to change, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

