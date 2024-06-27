Hall Placed on IL, Warren Reinstated to Active Roster for Shuckers

June 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that INF Adam Hall has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List as of June 26 and INF Zavier Warren has been reinstated from the Development List. The Shuckers' active roster stands at 28 players.

Warren enters today with four home runs in June, tied for the most on the Shuckers roster and tied for the seventh-most in the Southern League. Warren was previously placed on the Development List on Tuesday, June 25.

