Barons Get Walk-off Two Run Home Run as the Barons Get the 8-7 Win Against the Smokies

June 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Tim Elko hit a walk-off two-run home run as the Birmingham Barons won 8-7 over the Tennessee Smokies before 3,409 at Regions Field on Thursday night. The Barons led 6-1 going into the top of the ninth inning but gave up six runs and trailed going into the bottom of the ninth inning.

LHP Tyler Schweitzer (2-0, 1.89) threw a gem 7-0 innings, giving up only five hits, no earned runs, and no walks with five strikeouts. Caleb Freeman pitched a perfect eighth inning, getting three strikeouts before the bullpen gave up six runs on three hits and three walks.

Brooks Baldwin had a monster game, going 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, and three RBIs in the win. The Barons hit four home runs for the first time all season.

Tennessee scored first in the game at the top of the first inning when Christian Franklin reached on an error, stole second, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Matt Shaw, scoring Franklin. The Smokies led 1-0. In the bottom of the first inning, Baldwin hit a solo home run to right center field to tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Quero hit a solo home run to right field, which gave the Barons a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Terrell Tatum singled and moved to third base on a Baldwin single. Tatum scored on a wild pitch, and the Barons led 3-1.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Matt Hogan walked, stole second, and scored on a Jacob Gonzalez single to right field. With the run, the Barons led 4-1. Baldwin hit his second home run of the game a two-run shot and the Barons led 6-1.

The Smokies scored six runs to take a 7-6 lead into the bottom of the ninth, but Elko ended the game on the walk-off home run. Next, the Barons will play game three of the six-game series with the Smokies on Thirsty Thursday. LHP Jake Eder (2-4, 4.75) will take the mound for the Barons.

