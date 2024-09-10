Shuckers Announce Release of Tickets for Potential Playoff Matchups

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced the release of tickets for potential playoff matchups on Tuesday, September 17 and Sunday, September 22 (subject to change) in game one of the Southern League Divisional Series and the Southern League Championship Series. If the Shuckers qualify for the playoffs, their first trip since 2019, they would host game one of the Southern League Divisional Series on Tuesday, September 17 against the Montgomery Biscuits. The Shuckers have previously reached the Southern League Championship series in 2015, 2018 and 2019. Both rounds of the 2024 Southern League Playoffs will be a best-of-three series.

Tickets are available to all Shuck Nation members and the general public. They can be purchased online at biloxishuckers.com or through Ticketmaster (CLICK HERE FOR SLDS, HERE FOR SLCS). Fans can also purchase tickets at the Biloxi Shuckers Box Office during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The box office is located on the northeast side of the ballpark, close to the intersection of Howard Avenue and Caillavet Street.

As it stands, the Shuckers will need to win at least 2 of their final six games against the Mississippi Braves to reach the playoffs and have a magic number of four against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. If the Shuckers do not make the playoffs, fans will receive a credit for the 2025 season.

The Shuckers are set to start a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday, September 12 at 5:35 p.m. at Kessler Federal Park with a doubleheader. The series will run through Sunday, September 15. The Shuckers will conclude the regular season with a 1:05 p.m. game on Sunday.

For up-to-date playoff scenarios and game times, please visit biloxishuckers.com.

Fans can receive up to 50% off day-of-game prices in 2025 with a Shuck Nation Membership and tickets to all 70 Shuckers' home games, including the team's preseason exhibition game in 2025 and 69 regular season home games. A Full Shuck Nation Membership starts at $630 for the Reserved Level, with options for the Home Plate Box, Dugout Box, Sparklight Club and Kloud7 SkyBox. Fans can also purchase a Half-Shell Membership, which includes 35 tickets and starts at $350. A Shuck Nation Membership for the Sparklight Club and Kloud7 SkyBox is only available for full-season purchase.

