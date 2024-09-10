Biscuits' Pitching Staff Leads the Way in 6-1 Win over Blue Wahoos

September 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Yoniel Curet

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Yoniel Curet(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (78-54, 38-25) opened the final series of the regular season with a 6-1 win against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (68-63, 30-33) on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The game began after a one hour and 37 minute rain delay.

Yoniel Curet led a one-run effort for the pitching staff. The 21-year-old went six innings for a second straight start and allowed one run on seven hits with eight strikeouts. He is 4-0 with a 1.75 ERA over 25 Ã¢..." innings in five Double-A starts.

Evan Reifert, Keyshawn Askew, and Paul Gervase each pitched a scoreless frame. Askew made his 50th relief appearance of the season and lowered to an impressive 1.44 ERA.

Neither club scored in the first three innings before the Biscuits broke it open in the fourth. Willy Vasquez scored a run on a sacrifice fly. Mason Auer followed with a 400-foot, three-run, shot into the bay past left field to make it 4-0. He has three home runs in his last four games.

Tanner Murray tied Joe Mack for the Southern League RBI lead with his 65th on a single in the fifth. Carson Williams tallied his 19th home run, going the opposite way to lead off the seventh.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos. Sean Hunley will make the start for Montgomery while Jacob Miller is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.