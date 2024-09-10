Know Your Opponent: Chattanooga Lookouts

September 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are set to close out the 2024 regular season against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A, Cincinnati Reds) in a six-game series.

Rocket City has the upper hand in the season series as they lead 13-11.

Chattanooga has taken the last two series including the two teams last meeting in mid-August.

Rocket City Trends:

The Trash Pandas series victory against the Shuckers was their first since a six-game home-and-home series against the Birmingham Barons to open July.

Catcher Myles Emmerson is riding a 10-game on-base streak.

Starting pitcher Chase Chaney is just 4.1 innings away from tying Caden Dana's Trash Pandas single-season innings pitched record.

Who's Hot:

Nelson Rada: Hit 9-for-22 (.409) with three RBI, three walks and three stolen bases last week.

Orlando Martinez: Finished last series 8-for-24 (.333) with six RBI and five walks.

Ben Gobbel: Went 5-for-15 (.333) with one home run and six RBI last week.

Chase Chaney: Has tossed two straight quality starts allowing no earned runs through 13 innings pitched.

Brett Kerry: Has struck out 41 batters in his last four starts.

Chattanooga Last Series: 1-4 @ Montgomery

The playoff-bound Biscuits made it look easy last week as the Lookouts only win came in the form of a 9-6 victory on Thursday.

Chattanooga sent the series opener to 10 innings and lost two additional games by three runs.

Lookouts Hitting:

The Lookouts hold a .211 batting average which ranks at the bottom of the Southern League but have hit 104 home runs which ranks second.

Infielder Nick Northcut has hit a league-leading 24 home runs this season as just one of two players with more than 20.

Leading the team in average is infielder Dominic Pitelly who is hitting at a .233 clip in 74 games.

Lookouts Pitching:

Chattanooga also ranks at the bottom in team ERA at 4.55 while striking out a league-worst 1118 batters.

Two mainstays in the rotation have been Chase Petty and Thomas Farr who have started a combined 51 games.

Petty leads the team with 10 wins on the season.

Lookouts Prospect Watch:

With top pitching prospect Rhett Lowder now playing at the MLB level, the Lookouts have just one top 30 Reds prospect on the active roster.

Petty stands alone as he sits at No. 8 on the list.

