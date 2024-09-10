Lookouts Shut Out Trash Pandas, 4-0

September 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts shutout the Rocket City Trash Pandas, 4-0 to kick off the last homestand of the season.

Lookouts starting pitcher Kevin Abel was lights out for the Lookouts, only allowing four hits in seven innings with five strikeouts. In the second inning, Austin Hendrick began the scoring with a solo home run to make it 1-0. Daniel Vellojin hit a solo homer of his own an inning later to increase the lead to two.

Up 2-0, the home team added some insurance runs in the eighth inning. Infielder Jose Torres led off the inning with a walk and advanced to third on a Dominic Pitelli single. Austin Callahan then drove Torres home on a base hit. After a double steal, Pitelli scored on a sacrifice fly and Quincy McAfee plated Callahan for the Lookouts' fifth run of the day.

Patrick Weigel entered the game in the ninth to close out the game and clinch the shutout win.

Tomorrow T.J. Sikkema takes the mound to face off against Rocket City. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

