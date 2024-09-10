M-Braves and Shuckers Postponed Until Thursday Due to Tropical Storm Francine

September 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - Due to Tropical Storm Francine, Tuesday and Wednesday's games between the Mississippi Braves and Biloxi Shuckers at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi have been postponed. Tuesday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, September 12, starting at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday's game will be made up at a later date.

Thursday's doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games. The first game will begin at 5:35 pm CT, with the second starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

The M-Braves enter the final series in team history, 3.0 games back of Biloxi for the Southern League South Division's wildcard with six to play. The M-Braves must win five games this week to secure a playoff spot.

