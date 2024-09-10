Former Trash Pandas Infielder Eric Wagaman Called up by Angels

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have selected the contract of infielder Eric Wagaman from Triple-A Salt Lake to make his MLB debut.

Wagaman began the 2024 season with the Trash Pandas and played 94 games with the club. During that time, the infielder compiled a .260 average with 14 home runs and 46 RBI while stealing nine bases.

In the field, Wagaman made himself an asset as he played four different positions. Wagaman played in right field for the first time in his professional career and made 19 starts at third base, a position he had only made two starts at prior to this season.

The Mission Viejo, California native earned a promotion to Triple-A Salt Lake on August 4 where he continued his strong play in 27 games. Wagaman finished with a .320 average, three home runs and 14 RBI.

At the time of his promotion to Triple-A, Wagaman led the Southern League with 23 doubles, 39 extra-base hits and 159 total bases. He also led the Trash Pandas in home runs at that time.

Wagaman was selected sixth overall by the Angels in the Triple-A Phase of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft. He had previously spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Yankees organization after being drafted in the 13 th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft.

Upon making his MLB debut, Wagaman will become the 35 th former Trash Pandas player to do so and seventh during the 2024 season.

