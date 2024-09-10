Pair Of Right-Handers Promoted To Triple-A Salt Lake

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have transferred right-handed pitchers John O'Reilly and Hayden Seig to Triple-A Salt Lake.

In corresponding moves, infielder Caleb Ketchup and right-handed pitchers Keythel Key and Jake Smith have been assigned to the Rocket City Trash Pandas from High-A Tri-City.

Additionally, infielder Ryan Nicholson has been transferred to the Trash Pandas from Single-A Inland Empire.

To make room for those players, catcher Ronaldo Flores has been placed on the development list.

All moves are retroactive to Monday, September 9.

This puts the Trash Pandas active roster at 28 players.

O'Reilly joined the Trash Pandas on April 23 after signing with the Angels organization on April 16 as a minor league free agent. The 28-year-old compiled an 0-1 record with a 3.64 ERA in 24 appearances and 10 starts.

The righty had previously been a part of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization from 2018-2023 reaching as high as Triple-A Indianapolis for those final three seasons. His 10 starts in 2024 marked a career-high after five combined starts prior to the season.

Seig has made a team-high 40 appearances for the Trash Pandas this season which ranks sixth in the teams' single-season history. The righty finished with a 3-5 record and a 3.68 ERA as he struck out 59 batters in 58.2 innings pitched.

At 26 years old, Seig had also played for the Trash Pandas in 2023 where he made four appearances. The undrafted free agent also made his Triple-A debut for the Bees in 2023 as he made two appearances with his last coming on August 11 of that season.

Prior to today, Seig was one of five Trash Pandas who have been on the active roster throughout the entire season. That list also includes right-handed pitcher Chase Chaney, catcher Tyler Payne, infielder Sam Brown and outfielder Nelson Rada

Ketchup was drafted by the Angels in the 15th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and played in 120 games at High-A this season. The Jonesboro, Georgia native finished with a .207 average with six home runs, 37 RBI and a High-A leading 62 stolen bases. The infielder is in his second professional season, having played in 21 games split between High-A and the Angels ACL affiliate.

Ketchup played collegiately at Lipscomb from 2022-2023 where he hit for a combined .269 average with 22 home runs, 69 RBI and stole 61 bases. The infielder was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He began his collegiate career at the University of Georgia where he transferred after 2021.

Key is set to play for his fourth team in the Angels organization in 2024. After nine starts with Single-A Inland Empire, Key made 11 appearances and two starts for the ACL Angels before shining at High-A Tri-City. In six starts, the 20-year-old compiled a 1-2 record with a 3.41 ERA.

The righty was signed by the Angels as an international league free agent in February of 2021. An El Tigrito, Venezuela native, Key is in the middle of his fourth professional season.

Smith has served as a regular on the Tri-City pitching staff having never moved around in four professional seasons and making a combined 97 appearances and 10 starts. The 2021 sixth round draft selection made 36 bullpen appearances in 2024, finishing with a 1-4 record and a 6.04 ERA.

The Chapel Hill, North Carolina native played for the University of Miami in 2021, compiling a 3-1 record and a 3.45 ERA in 18 appearances and seven starts. Smith also played collegiately at State College of Florida in 2020 and Chipola College in 2019.

Nicholson was drafted by the Angels in the 10th round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft as the University of Kentucky product becomes the third member of this year's draft class to join the Trash Pandas roster. Alongside Nicholson, infielders Christian Moore and David Mershon also played for SEC schools.

The infielder played in 30 games for Single-A Inland Empire where he finished with a .292 average, four home runs and 25 RBI. That came after his 2024 season at Kentucky where he hit for a .306 average with 23 home runs and 63 RBI. Nicholson had previously played at the University of Cincinnati from 2020-2023, most notably making the Second-Team All-AAC in 2022.

Flores made one start for the Trash Pandas as a designated hitter on September 7 vs. Biloxi where he went 1-for-4. The catcher was previously on the Rocket City development list from July 14-September 4.

Rocket City Trash Pandas Roster Moves - September 10, 2024

RHP John O'Reilly transferred to Triple-A Salt Lake from the Rocket City Trash Pandas

RHP Hayden Seig transferred to Triple-A Salt Lake from the Rocket City Trash Pandas

RHP Keythel Key transferred to the Rocket City Trash Pandas from High-A Tri-City

RHP Jake Smith transferred to the Rocket City Trash Pandas from High-A Tri-City

INF Caleb Ketchup transferred to the Rocket City Trash Pandas from High-A Tri-City

INF Ryan Nicholson transferred to the Rocket City Trash Pandas from Single-A Inland Empire

C Ronaldo Flores transferred to the Development List

(ALL MOVES ARE RETROACTIVE TO SEPTEMBER 9)

