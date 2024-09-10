Shuckers Adjust Schedule for Final Home Series against M-Braves

September 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Due to Tropical Storm Francine, the Biloxi Shuckers and Mississippi Braves have been postponed on Tuesday and Wednesday at Keesler Federal Park. Tuesday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, September 12 starting at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday's game will be made up at a later date. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday and both games will be seven innings. Game two of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Tickets from the games can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season game, for a ticket of equal or lesser value at the Shuckers Box Office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given.

Tuesday's Football Night T-Shirt giveaway for the first 250 fans presented by Coca-Cola has been rescheduled for Thursday. Fans can splash into the weekend with Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108! Fans can enjoy $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. There are also $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $16 in advance. Fans at the game can enter to win two tickets to South Alabama's home football game on Saturday, October 26 against ULM.

Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.