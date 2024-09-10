Shuckers Add McWilliams to Active Roster

September 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Sam McWilliams has been added to the active roster from the ACL Brewers. The active roster now stands at 28 players. McWilliams has been assigned No. 35. Shuckers RHP Chase Costello has also changed to the No. 40.

McWilliams, who signed as a free agent on September 5, was previously released by the Chicago Cubs organization on August 13 after 34 appearances and 4 starts with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. McWilliams, 29, has made 188 appearances and 105 starts across nine seasons of professional baseball. He recently appeared in the Southern League in 2022 with the Chattanooga Lookouts and in 2018 and 2019 with the Montgomery Biscuits.

McWilliams was an eighth-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2014 Draft out of Beech High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

