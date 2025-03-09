Shorthanded Squadron Fall to Knicks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Westchester Knicks, 104-100, Sunday evening at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Guard Jalen Crutcher led the homestanding Squadron (10-17) in scoring with 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field, including a 6-of-14 mark from three. Two-way guard Lester Quinones added in 22 points, while Josh Oduro recorded a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Oduro's 16 rebounds are a season-high for the former Providence Friar and George Mason Patriot.

In his first game starting for the Squadron, Davon Reed scored 11 points and tallied five rebounds as well.

Former Auburn forward Chuma Okeke paced the Knicks (16-12) with 22 points on the night, while Moses Brown's 14 rebounds were the most of any Westchester player.

The Squadron continues its eight-game homestand with a contest against the Stockton Kings Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on ESPN+.

