Wisconsin Herd Acquires Isaiah Brown

March 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, acquired Isaiah Brown off waivers.

Brown, a 6-7, 180-pound guard, most recently played in 34 games for the Texas Legends during the 2021-22 season while averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.6 minutes per game. Before joining the Legends, he played in three games for the Santa Cruz Warriors during the 2020-21 season while averaging 4.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game.

A native of Flower Mound, Texas, Brown played four collegiate seasons at Northern Iowa, where he appeared in 123 games (96 starts) while averaging 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.9 minutes per game. He earned MVC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019-20 and was named to the MVC All-Defensive Team in consecutive seasons from 2018-20.

In a related move, the Herd have requested waivers on guard Ade Murkey.

