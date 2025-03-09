Harmon Erupts for 24 Points in Sunday Afternoon Loss at Delaware

WILMINGTON, De. - The Indiana Mad Ants were on the east coast Sunday afternoon taking on the Delaware Blue Coats (76ers affiliate). In their first of five consecutive road games, the Mad Ants fell victim to a buzzer-beating defeat on Sunday. With the game tied at 106, Marcus Bagley recorded a tip-in layup with five seconds on the game clock. De'Vion Harmon led the Mad Ants with 24 points while newcomer Boogie Ellis added 17 in his team debut.

Dakota Mathias scored the first points of the afternoon. Both clubs were held scoreless for the first minute and a half of the game. The Purdue alum scored the first points with a mid-range baseline jumper. On the next possession, Cameron McGriff scored with a corner three.

With seven minutes left in the quarter, the Mad Ants had a 9-4 lead. After the media timeout, De'Vion Harmon drew a shooting foul. The Texas Tech alum knocked down the one-for-two free throw attempt.

Boogie Ellis, who was recently acquired by Indiana on Thursday, checked into the game with five minutes left in the quarter. The former Stockton Kings guard scored a layup in transition shortly after entering the game. Ellis was acquired in a three-team deal which included Kyle Mangas being sent to Austin.

In the final minutes of the quarter, McGriff attacked the lane and made a layup through traffic. He was fouled on the play and made the free throw to convert the three-point play. Two possessions later, Keisei Tominaga added to Indiana's lead with a corner three. McGriff scored again on the possession with a fadeaway jumper. At the end of the quarter, Indiana had a 28-23 lead. McGriff led the team with eight points.

Harmon scored the first points of the second quarter. On the second possession of the quarter, Harmon used his left hand and scored with a close-range floater. His field goal gave him eight points for the game.

Indiana trailed 43-41 with 6:30 remaining in the first half. McGriff tied the game after drawing a foul and converting the one-for-two free throw attempt. On the next possession, Obadiah Noel regained the lead for the Mad Ants after draining a three-pointer.

With two minutes remaining in the quarter, Mathias added to Indiana's lead with a mid-range jumper. Next time down the floor, the Purdue alum knocked down a three-pointer giving him 12 first-half points. Down to one minute left, Ellis drained a three-pointer. Next possession, the former 76er Jahlil Okafor scored with a running layup. With time running out, Harmon beat the buzzer with a mid-ranger jumper. The Mad Ants had a 67-55 lead at halftime. Harmon led all scorers with 16 points in the half.

In the third quarter, the offense was held scoreless for the first few minutes. Okafor scored the first points for Indiana with a close-range hook shot. With 9:15 remaining in the quarter, the Mad Ants had a 69-60 lead.

Halfway through the third quarter, Mathias drained an off-balance three-pointer to extend the lead. He was fouled on the play and made a free throw to make it a four-point play. It was his fifth four-point play of the season.

With two minutes left in the quarter, Indiana trailed by two. Noel tied the game with a contested layup. A minute later, Ellis scored with a driving layup. On the next possession, Noel scored again with a layup. Delaware outscored Indiana down the stretch and had an 86-84 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Mathias led the Mad Ants with 19 points through three quarters.

Ellis scored the first points of the fourth quarter. The California native put the Mad Ants ahead with a three-pointer. In his team debut, Ellis made three of his first six attempts from downtown.

Down to six minutes left in regulation, the Blue Coats had a 100-89 lead over Indiana. Harmon cut into the deficit with a three-pointer. Noel was credited with an assist on the play.

With three minutes to go, Harmon made it a six-point game with a close-range floater. On the next possession, Ellis grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with a putback layup. Indiana trailed 102-96.

Under two minutes remaining in the quarter, Mathias drew a foul and made both free throws. 20 seconds later, Ellis was fouled in the backcourt. With Delaware over the foul limit, Ellis was sent to the line and knocked down both free throws. Indiana trailed 102-100 with 1:15 to go.

Down to 55 seconds left in regulation, two free throws from Delaware extended their lead. After an empty possession from the Mad Ants, Jarron Cumberland made it a six-point game with two more free throws.

With 30 seconds remaining, the Mad Ants stormed back to tie the game. Harmon cut the deficit in half with a three-pointer. McGriff tied the game with a step back three. The game was tied at 106 with 11 seconds left.

After calling a timeout, Delaware regained the lead with five seconds left. After a miss from Cumberland, Marcus Bagley scored with a tip-in layup. With time winding down, Noel missed a three-pointer clinching the win for the Blue Coats.

Notes

Final Score: 108-106

With the loss, the Mad Ants fall to 15-12 in the regular season (22-21 overall)

Mad Ants led 67-55 at halftime

Boogie Ellis (Team Debut): 17 pts, 6 reb, ast, 3 stl

Harmon's 1st Half Stats: 16 pts, 4 reb, 5 ast

Leading Scorer: De'Vion Harmon (24)

Leader in Rebounds: Jahlil Okafor (14)

Leader in Assists: De'Vion Harmon (7)

Starting Five

De'Vion Harmon: 24 pts, 5 reb, 7 ast

Obadiah Noel: 11 pts, reb, 2 ast

Dakota Mathias: 21 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast

Cameron McGriff: 21 pts, 5 reb, ast

Jahlil Okafor: 6 pts, 14 reb, ast

The Indiana Mad Ants remain on the road for their next four games. They take on the Windy City Bulls on Thursday, March 13th with tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET. After that, they face Capital City before a rematch with Delaware and another trip to Windy City. The final Mad Ants home game of the regular season comes on Monday, March 24th against the Windy City Bulls. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

