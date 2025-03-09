Herd Earns Fifth Straight Win

March 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Rip City Remix 116-112.

Stephen Thompson Jr. fueled the Herd with a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds while knocking down four three-pointers to become the franchise leader in career three-pointers made with the Herd. James Akinjo followed with 21 points, while Henry Ellenson added a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. All seven Herd players scored in double figures while the team shot 52.3% from the field.

The top scorers for the Rip City Remix were Craig Randall II with 43 points and Dmytro Skapintsev with 19 points.

Terence Davis and James Akinjo opened the game with a combined 12 points to put the Herd ahead by eight early in the first quarter. The Herd secured one more basket before Rip City converted a 10-5 run to make it a three-point game. Terence Davis answered with consecutive shots to provide the Herd distance. The Remix outscored the Herd by four to close out the last three minutes of the quarter. Wisconsin held a 28-25 advantage at the break.

Stephen Thompson Jr. came out hot, scoring nine of the Herd's first 11 points of the second quarter, however, the Remix responded with consecutive buckets to come within four. After a couple of traded baskets, Rip City broke away with eight points to take their first lead of the game 46-43. Wisconsin turned around with a 6-2 streak to take back the edge. The teams traded the lead three more times before ultimately ending the half deadlocked 54-54. Terence Davis propelled the Herd with 14 points in the first half.

Rip City scored the first two baskets of the third quarter to grab a four-point head start. Wisconsin answered with a 6-2 streak to even the game once again. The Herd stayed within one possession until the Remix connected on two straight shots from beyond the arc. John Butler Jr. took control of the game with three straight triples to give the Herd a six-point advantage. Rip City responded with four shots in a row to go back on top by two. Each team connected on two buckets to end the quarter in favor of the Remix 87-85.

The Remix collected the first six points of the fourth quarter, but Stephen Thompson Jr. answered with six straight points while Henry Ellenson followed with a layup to even the game. Wisconsin continued to control the game, knocking down the next three buckets to go ahead by seven halfway through the quarter. Rip City came battling back to within four points with less than five minutes remaining. The Remix comeback continued by outscoring the Herd by one over the next three minutes. With 15 seconds left, James Akinjo nailed a deep three-pointer to put the Herd ahead by six. The Remix countered with a triple but fouled Justise Winslow on the next play, which sent him to the line to secure one. Wisconsin held on to earn the 116-112 victory.

The Wisconsin Herd will return home on Friday, March 14, to take on the Cleveland Charge with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

