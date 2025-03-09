Hustle Fall to Stars 129-121

March 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (12-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 129-121 by the Salt Lake City Stars (16-11) Sunday at Landers Center.

Armando Bacot paced Memphis with 32 points and five rebounds. DJ Steward totaled 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. David Johnson added 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Nate Hinton contributed 12 points and 16 rebounds. Yuki Kawamura registered 10 points and 11 assists.

Elijah Harkless led the Stars with 40 points. Max Abmas added 24 points off the bench. Keshawn Justice totaled 19 points and eight rebounds.

After trailing by as many as 17 in the first half, Memphis used a 34-18 second half rally to take a two-point lead with 2:37 remaining. The Stars responded with a 13-2 run to reclaim the lead and pull away for the win.

Salt Lake City shot 42.6 percent from beyond the arc, making 20 3-pointers. Memphis shot 52.1 percent from the field and a season-high 82 points in the paint. Memphis outscored the Stars 40-14 in fast break points. The Hustle registered 20 points off turnovers.

The Hustle conclude their four-game home stand with a rematch against the Stars on Tuesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. CT at Landers Center.

Single-game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $15 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com/Memphis-Hustle-Tickets or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. In addition, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.