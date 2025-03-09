Osceola Magic Take Down Greensboro Swarm

March 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Mac McClung scored 35 points, and the Osceola Magic (15-9) defeated the Greensboro Swarm (17-10) 124-110 on Sunday afternoon. McClung added 11 assists for his fourth double-double of the season.

Keyontae Johnson was the leading man for the Swarm, scoring 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from three. Jaylen Sims and KJ Simpson scored 17 apiece for Greensboro.

Myron Gardner continued his high-level of play since being inserted into the starting lineup in February. The Arkansas-Little Rock product scored 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from behind the arc. This was the fourth-straight game of 20 plus points for Gardner.

The Magic moved within a half-game behind the Swarm and Capital City Go-Go for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Up Next:

Osceola will play the Greensboro Swarm again on Tues. Mar. 11 at Osceola Heritage Park. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET and will air on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and ESPN+.

The Magic will host First Responders Night, presented by Towlando, on Fri. Mar. 14 against the Stockton Kings. The first 1,000 fans will receive a crossbody bag, courtesy of Towlando. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"They're [Greensboro Swarm] a really tough team. You saw we built a big lead, but they fought right back into the game. This time of year, everyone plays super hard, and every game is really important. We have to get our rest, watch the film and we see these guys in two days. They'll come back and we'll be ready."

In Case You Missed It:

On Thursday. Mar. 6, Osceola Magic center Colin Castleton signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors for his second NBA Call-Up of the season. Castleton played in the Raptors' last two games, averaging 24.5 minpg.

Community Corner:

On Fri. Mar. 7, the Osceola Magic hosted an exclusive season ticket member event at Pirate's Cove Adventure Golf in Orlando. The season ticket members were able to play a round of mini golf with their favorite Osceola Magic player.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Towlando for being the presenting sponsor for the Magic's First Responders Night on Fri. Mar. 14 against the Stockton Kings.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.