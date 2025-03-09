Stockton Kings Acquire Joey Calcaterra

March 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced they have acquired guard Joey Calcaterra from the G League player pool.

Calcaterra, 6-3, played collegiately at the University of San Diego (2018-22) and University of Connecticut (2022-2023). The Novato, California native ranked top three on the team in minutes, steals, three-point field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and points at San Diego. He also recorded a career-high 87.2% from the free throw line. In his lone season with the Huskies, Calcaterra generated key moments during UConn's NCAA tournament run, resulting in the 2023 NCAA title.

Calcaterra has played with the South Bay Lakers (2023-24) and most recently the Santa Cruz Warriors (2024-25).

