Shorebirds' Walk-off Sinks Fayetteville Thursday Night

May 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-9) had a 3-1 lead through six innings Thursday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, but the Delmarva Shorebirds (4-19) rallied down the stretch and defeated the Woodpeckers in walk-off fashion, 4-3. It was the first walk-off loss of the season for Fayetteville, who won a pair of games last week against Down East via the walk-off.

The Woodpeckers got a terrific start from Derek True, who went five innings and allowed just one run on five hits, walking one and striking out five. True has given up one run or less in four of his first five outings of the season.

After the Shorebirds took an early 1-0 advantage, Fayetteville got another big swing from Oliver Carrillo in the third. The Woodpeckers left fielder blasted his fourth home run over the wall in left to give Fayetteville a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Waner Luciano added another run for the Woodpeckers on a sacrifice fly to push the edge to two.

Delmarva's bats came alive in the bottom of the seventh against Fayetteville reliever Sandy Mejia (L, 1-1). With Angel Tejada at third and two outs, Shorebirds center fielder Kevin Guerrero lifted a two-run home run to right, tying the game at three.

In the top of the ninth, lefty reliever Jared Beck (W, 1-3) got three quick outs for the Shorebirds. Tejada came to the plate to lead off the bottom half and tagged a lead-off triple off Mejia. The next batter was Maxwell Costes and he singled into left to score Tejada and give Delmarva their first win of the series.

The Woodpeckers will look to bounce back on Friday night with RHP Raimy Rodriguez getting the start. Meanwhile, the Shorebirds will send RHP Michael Forret to the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

