Fireflies Plunged 16-2 Thursday Night

Zebulon, NC - The Columbia Fireflies fell behind early and suffered their largest loss of the 2024 campaign, 16-2 to the Carolina Mudcats Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats pulled away in the bottom of the third inning. They scored five runs as seven straight runners reached to start the inning. At the end of the inning, Carolina took a 6-1 lead to the break. It was the second of four-consecutive innings where the Mudcats scored. They plated one in the second, five in the third, four in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a dominating 12-1 lead.

The Mudcats added another four runs in the eighth inning on a pair of homers from Daniel Guilarte and Miguel Briceno to make their lead 16-2 prior to the end of the game.

Brennon McNair got the Fireflies on the board in the top of the third inning. With two strikes and two outs, the left fielder pulled the ball over the left field fence, tying the game 1-1.

Columbia scored their final run in the top of the seventh. With Daniel Vazquez on third base, Austin Charles blipped a base knock to left to plate the shortstop and cut Carolina's lead to 12-2.

Hunter Patteson (L, 1-2) was on the hook for his second-consecutive losses as he allowed six runs on 10 hits in only three innings. The win went to Jesus Rivero (W, 3-1) in his longest start of the year. He allowed a single run on one hit across five frames.

Carolina broke the scoreless tie in the second inning. Kay-Lan Nicasia started the frame with a one out double. After a throwing error from Fireflies starter Hunter Patteson (L, 1-2), Nicasia found himself 90' away from home. After a pop up for out number two of the inning, Yhoswar Garcia came through, stabbing a single through the left side to score Nicasia and score the first run of the game.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats at Five County Stadium tomorrow night at 6:30 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (0-0, 4.26 ERA) climbs the hill for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Josh Knoth (0-1, 3.09 ERA).

Columbia returns home for 13 games in 13 days beginning May 7. The Fireflies welcome The Salem Red Sox and the Charleston RiverDogs to Segra Park during the run ending May 19. The club has tons of fun promotions on tap, including Star Wars Night May 11 and a Frank Mozzicato Bobblehead Giveaway May 10. Buy your tickets today at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

