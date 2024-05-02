Homestand Preview: RiverDogs Prepare to Defend the Joe in First Ever Visit from FredNats

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs return to the Holy City after a two-week absence for a six-game series against the Fredericksburg Nationals May 7-12. The series will mark Fredericksburg's first ever visit to Charleston. The RiverDogs will honor the career of Trident Technical College President Dr. Mary Thornley with a bobblehead on Wednesday and throw on their capes for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the week:

Tuesday, May 7, 7:05 p.m.: Nurses Night/Dog Day Tuesday presented by Twisted Tea: The Holy City is blessed with tremendous healthcare thanks in large part to the great nurses in the community. We'll celebrate them on Nurses Night at The Joe! Be on the lookout for medical-themed games in between innings and more! We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand, but we would find ways to make it even more pawsome! This week, we spotlight pugs with an in-game parade, so pay attention for an announcement on when the procession will begin! Pup Cups will be available at Scoops along the marsh on Ashley View Pub for $2 during each Tuesday game. New to The Joe this season, we will partner with Camp Bow Wow to provide a hospitality area for your furry friend. The area will feature enrichment toys, playground equipment and a pool! Tuesday nights are presented by WCBD News 2 and 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, May 8, 7:05 p.m. Dr. Mary Thornley Bobblehead Giveaway/Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: Following a 50-year career at Trident Technical College, Dr. Mary Thornley is retiring for her position as president on June 1. We will celebrate her impact on the community with a bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark. During her tenure, enrollment has grown from 7,997 in the fall of 1991 to more than 14,000 in the fall of 2023. Since 2010, Trident Tech has been the largest technical college in the state, and it is now the third largest college in undergraduate enrollment among all colleges in South Carolina. Keep an eye out for giveaways, specialty jerseys, and any other goofy ideas we whip up! Wednesday nights are presented by 105.5 The Bridge and 98 Rock. Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, May 9, 7:05 p.m.: Boiled Peanuts Night presented by Luray Peanuts/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: For the first time this season, we assume our alternate identity as the Charleston Boiled Peanuts. Make sure to join us for this game as we wear our brand-new Boiled Peanuts threads for the first time! The team has suited up in tribute to the Lowcountry's preferred salty snack since 2018. Do you enjoy a good party? Thursdays are the night for you, with $1 beers available throughout the ballpark! That's not all! During killer Happy Hour, take advantage of $4 well cocktails and a special bat shaped Beatbox cocktail. In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, May 10, 7:05 p.m.: REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, May 11, 6:05 p.m.: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond/Saturday Show at The Joe: Avenger's, Assemble! The RiverDogs always take it upon themselves to defend the home turf at The Joe. We'll take it to another level this Saturday. Get to the park early for a chance to meet Spider-Man! He will be stationed by the life-sized Charlie bobblehead and locker display near the main entrance to the ballpark from 5:00-5:45 p.m. The team will be wearing a custom RiverDogs-themed jersey created by Marvel. We encourage you to dress up as your favorite Marvel Super Hero and take part in a costume contest for a special prize. Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, May 12, 5:05 p.m.: Mother's Day/Free Kid Zone/MUSC Health Family Sunday/Holy City Sunday: The series finale will be dedicated to all the moms in the crowd! Doby's Deck will turn into a lounge for mothers during the game! Massages will be available, as well as arts and crafts for moms and their children. Need a break from the little ones? Take them to our Kids Zone, which is free in your honor. Parking is also free, and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Select players will be signing autographs on the concourse prior to the game. Also, make sure to sign up for the MUSC Health Kids Club for additional opportunities! Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

