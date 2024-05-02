Fredericksburg Drops Wood Ducks 8-5
May 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The FredNats used a big second inning to take down the Down East Wood Ducks, 8-5. Fredericksburg ran their record to 16-8, and Down East is now 11-12.
Both sides plated a run in the first inning, before Fredericksburg got hot in the second. Cristhian Vaquero and Armando Cruz each got on to lead things off, then Brenner Cox smacked an RBI double back up the middle to break the tie. With runners on second and third now, Nate Ochoa drove them both in to make it a 4-1 FredNat lead. Later in the frame, Gavin Dugas hammered a two-run homer the other way to right field, making it a 6-1 Fredericksburg advantage.
Down East cut their deficit to 6-3 after two runs in the third inning, then added another in the sixth to pull within two runs. A wild pitch in the seventh allowed Fredericksburg to take a 7-4 lead, but the Ducks matched that with an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning.
However, Cristhian Vaquero made it a three-run game once again with his solo home run in the home half of the eighth. Thomas Schultz then closed the door with a flawless ninth inning, to wrap up an 8-5 Nationals win.
#FREDNATS
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2024
- Fredericksburg Drops Wood Ducks 8-5 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- GreenJackets Fall 4-3 in Eleven Inning Pitchers' Duel - Augusta GreenJackets
- RiverDogs Win 11-Inning Thriller 4-3 - Charleston RiverDogs
- Shorebirds' Walk-off Sinks Fayetteville Thursday Night - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Shorebirds Rally to Walk-Off Fayetteville - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Pelicans Fall Short in 5-3 Loss to Red Sox - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Error Allows Kannapolis to Escape with Win - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Mudcats Soar Past Columbia - Carolina Mudcats
- Fireflies Plunged 16-2 Thursday Night - Columbia Fireflies
- Homestand Preview: RiverDogs Prepare to Defend the Joe in First Ever Visit from FredNats - Charleston RiverDogs
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.2 at Carolina - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fredericksburg Nationals Stories
- Fredericksburg Drops Wood Ducks 8-5
- Down East Pitching Handcuffs Nationals
- Pimentel Plays the Hero in Walk-off Win
- Nationals Win 13-Inning Thriller
- FredNats Plate Three in the Eighth to Beat Delmarva