Shorebirds Top Wood Ducks in Series Finale

August 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, NC - Your Woodies hosted the final game of the series against the Delmarva Shorebirds today. The Shorebirds started off the game with a quick three up, three down. The Woodies left two base runners stranded in the bottom of the first after Hartl was walked and Brock hit a single line drive to right field. Both the Woodies and Shorebirds left a runner stranded in the second inning.

Delmarva scored two in the top of the third via a walk and four singles they were able to string together. The Woodies went three up, three down in the bottom of the third. The Shorebirds led the Woodies 2-0 after three innings.

The Shorebirds added three more runs to their lead in the top of the fourth. Tuft and Hernandez were both hit by pitches to start the inning. Followed by a stolen base by Tuft, a walk to Amparo to load the bases and then back-to-back singles from O'Ferrall and Anderson. The Wood Ducks were able to score one run in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a single by Brock and two fielding errors by the Shorebirds second baseman (Amparo). The Shorebirds led 5-1 after four innings. Delmarva got a lead off runner in the top of the fifth, due to Cuevas being walked. Cuevas was almost picked off trying to steal second, but the Woodies first baseman (Hartl) had a fielding error. The Wood Ducks shortstop (Pollard) and Manager (Maldonado) were both ejected. The Woodies were able to score three in the bottom of the fifth thanks to four singles (De Jesus, Hartl, Brock, and Guerrero).

The Woodies were down 4-5 to the Shorebirds after five innings. Delmarva started the top of the sixth with a single (Honeycutt), who was then caught trying to steal second followed by two strikeouts. The Woodies strand one runner in the bottom of the sixth after Macias was hit by a pitch. The Shorebirds led the Woodies 5-4 after six innings.

It was a quick seventh inning for both teams, as both left one runner stranded. Delmarva started the eighth inning by getting two runners on via walks, but they were ultimately left on base. The Woodies had one base runner in the bottom of the eighth via a single from Macias, but he was caught trying to steal second base. The Shorebirds threatened to score in the top of the ninth via a double, single and walk. The Woodies were able to get out of the jam unscathed. The Wood Ducks left one runner stranded in the bottom of the ninth after De Jesus singled on a line drive to right field.

The Shorebirds beat the Woodies 5-4 on 10 hits and 2 errors. The Woodies scored 4 on 9 hits and 2 errors. Alberto was awarded the win for the Shorebirds after pitching 2.1 innings giving up 0 hits, and striking out four batters. Glassey was awarded the save after pitching 1.0 innings, giving up 1 hit. Bormie was given the loss for the Wood Ducks after pitching 3.0 innings giving up 5 hits and striking out six batters. The Shorebirds left 12 base runners on, while the Woodies left 8.

The Wood Ducks are headed to Myrtle Beach for the final away series. The Woodies will be back in action at Grainger Stadium on September 3rd against the Augusta GreenJackets. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

