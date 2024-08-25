Shorebirds Hold off Wood Ducks to Win Series Finale

August 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







KINSTON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (47-72, 24-30) held on to defeat the Down East Wood Ducks (59-55) in Sunday's series by a final of 5-4.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Shorebirds put two runs on the board with back-to-back RBI singles by Ethan Anderson and Ryan Stafford to take a 2-0 lead.

Delmarva kept it going in the fourth as Griff O'Ferrall doubled the lead to 4-0 with a two-run single. Ethan Anderson followed him with a run-scoring hit to make it a 5-0 game.

The Wood Ducks used a pair of errors to score their first run in the fourth. they continued the momentum in the fifth as they scored three runs with two outs on an RBI single by Julian Brock and a two-run base hit by Pablo Guerrero to trim Delmarva's lead to 5-4.

The bullpen for the Shorebirds was lights out after the Wood Ducks pulled within one as Eddy Alberto, Trent Turzenski, and Joe Glassey combined to shutout Down East in the final 4.1 innings of the game, helping Delmarva hold on and win 5-4 to earn a series victory.

Eddy Alberto (1-2) earned the victory with 2.1 scoreless innings with Joe Glassey (1) getting the final three outs to secure his first save as a pro. Starting pitcher, Wilian Bormie (6-3) was saddled with the loss.

The Shorebirds return home for their final homestand of the season, starting on Tuesday as they welcome in the Salem Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.