Cam Smith's Home Run Streak Extends to Six, Pelicans Beat RiverDogs 5-2 in Finale

August 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

For the sixth straight game, Cam Smith launched a home run and the Pelicans finished the series with a 5-2 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday evening. The six-game streak for Smith is the longest in MiLB this season, and the longest since Luke Voit hit a homer in six straight for the Syracuse Mets in 2023. The Pelicans clinched the series and their record now stands at 54-61 and 25-24 in the second half, 4 ÃÂ½ games back from the South Division lead. Charleston dropped to 58-59 and 31-21 in the second half.

Smith's (1-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB) solo homer came in the sixth inning to tie the game at two. He also provided a sacrifice fly in the third to put the Pelicans on the board. Carter Trice (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB) gave the Birds the lead with an RBI double in the sixth.

In his second start of the season, Jeral Vizcaino (3-3) took the win with two earned runs in his five innings, both of which were scored in the first. Vince Reilly anchored the bullpen and earned the save with 1 1/3 shutout innings and three strikeouts.

Both runs for the RiverDogs came in the first inning as Emilien Pitre (1-4, 2B, RBI) and Connor Hujsak (1-4, 2B, RBI) each provided RBI doubles. Charleston was shut out the rest of the way.

Dalton Fowler (2-4) took the loss with three earned runs allowed in the top of the sixth. Starter Jeremy Pilon struck out six with one earned run in the first three frames.

The Pelicans return to Myrtle Beach for the final homestand of the regular season against the Down East Wood Ducks. The series starts on Tuesday with a suspended game at 5:05 p.m. and a 7-inning game following.

