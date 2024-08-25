Big Inning Lifts Mudcats to Series Win over Augusta

August 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats used a six-run fifth inning to take a big lead and held on to beat the Augusta GreenJackets 7-5 and win the series on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (71-47 overall, 30-23 second half) trailed 3-1 entering the fifth inning - that's when the bats came alive scoring six runs in the frame and sending 10 batters to the plate with eight straight hitters reaching. The big blows of the frame were a Luis Castillo two-run double and a Daniel Guilarte single to help turn the game around and give the Mudcats a 7-3 lead.

Augusta (42-74 overall, 15-36 second half) turned the game around jumped out to an early lead in the second against Mudcat starter Anthony Flores (W, 2-0) on a solo home run from Titus Dumitru to make it 1-0 GreenJackets. It was the first home run hit by Augusta since August 1.

The GreenJackets added to the lead with a pair of runs of runs in the third on a two-run single from Junior Garcia and a 3-0 advantage.

Carolina got on the board for the first time in the third when Eric Bitonti collected an RBI single to score Miguel Briceno who had reached via an error earlier in the inning.

Augusta would add a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to pull to within two, but Dikember Sanchez (S, 3) closed down the game in ninth to send the Mudcats to the 7-5 victory.

Carolina hits the road for their final road trip of the season next week as they take on Lynchburg. First pitch of the series opener on Tuesday night is set for 6:30 p.m. Carolina returns home for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 3 as they host Delmarva.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.