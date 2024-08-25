Red-Hot Smith Pushes Pelicans to Series-Closing 5-2 Win

Charleston, SC - Third baseman Cam Smith homered for a sixth straight game as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans knocked off the Charleston RiverDogs 5-2 in front of 3,746 fans on Sunday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The Pelicans scored the final five runs of the game after facing an early deficit to win the series.

In a change of pace from the previous four games, the RiverDogs (31-21, 58-59) enjoyed a quick start to take the lead. Adrian Santana punched an opposite field single to start the attack and raced to third on a single by Aidan Smith. On that play, Smith was thrown out trying to advance to second base for the second out of the inning. Emilien Pitre and Connor Hujsak made sure the inning would not end quietly, producing consecutive RBI doubles to put the Dogs on top 2-0.

Jeremy Pilon struggled with his command in the third inning as Myrtle Beach (25-24, 54-61) tallied for the first time. A leadoff walk to Drew Bowser was followed with a hustle double by Leonel Espinoza. Cam Smith won a long battle with Pilon, eventually lining a sacrifice fly to right that cut the Charleston lead in half. Pilon went 3.0 innings and allowed one run, issuing five walks while striking out six.

The lead remained at 2-1 until the top of the sixth when Dalton Fowler took over on the mound. The lefthander's first pitch was crushed over the right field wall by Smith for a game-tying home run. The long ball was his sixth straight game with a blast. The inning continued with a walk to Alfonsin Rosario and a wild pitch that pushed him to second.

Carter Trice banged an RBI double off the scoreboard on top of the left field wall as Myrtle Beach took a 3-2 lead. One more run scored on a safety squeeze bunt by Reggie Preciado before the inning closed.

The Pelicans added one final run against Hayden Snelsire in the seventh. Espinoza doubled for the second time in the game to open the inning and was joined on base by Smith following an intentional walk. Alfonsin Rosario drove him in with an RBI single and the RiverDogs trailed 5-2.

Charleston collected just one hit after the conclusion of the first inning. Santana led the offense with a 2-4 day that included a double. Myrtle Beach was guided by Espinoza's two hits and a pair of RBI from Smith.

Andy Rodriguez and Jonalbert Rumbol were the two bullpen arms to emerge unscathed. Each righthander tossed 2.0 hitless innings. Fowler took the loss after surrendering three runs on three hits and walk in 0.1 innings.

The crowd rose to their feet to give a standing ovation to the Bowing Military Family of the game as they were honored on the video board in between innings. For each of the last four seasons, the team has honored a local military member and their family with Segra Club tickets and a special experience at the game during each home date.

Following an off day on Monday, the RiverDogs continue their longest homestand of the season with the first of six games against Fayetteville on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Drew Dowd (5-6, 3.19) is scheduled to start the opening game of the series with Fayetteville's starter yet to be announced. Fans are invited to bring their dog to the game on Twisted Tea Dog Day Tuesday.

