Nats Battle Back to Topple Columbia in 10 Innings

August 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, SC - The FredNats staved off a late rally from the Fireflies to win the series finale 7-6, in 10 innings. FXBG won four of six on the week, and is now 33-21 (68-52). Columbia falls to 28-24 (63-54).

Both sides scored a run in the second inning, before Nick Peoples and Nate Ochoa each recorded RBI doubles in the top of the fourth to put the Nationals ahead 3-1.

Travis Sykora, in his second start of the series, dealt five strong innings with just one unearned run and six strikeouts. He exited in line for the win, but Columbia prevented that in the bottom of the sixth. The Fireflies capitalized on four walks in the inning, with Carter Frederick delivering a two-run, bases-loaded single to make it 5-3 Columbia.

Elijah Green sliced the deficit to just one run with his RBI single in the seventh inning. Then in the top of the ninth, Nick Peoples connected on his fourth home run this year to bring Fredericksburg level at 5-5. Anthony Arguelles worked a flawless bottom of the ninth, sending the game to extra innings.

Elijah Green was placed on second base to begin the 10th, and he immediately advanced to third base on a fielder's choice off the bat of Seaver King, who reached first on the play. Caleb Lomavita followed King, and lined the second pitch he saw into right field to plate Green, giving the Nats a 6-5 edge. One pitch later, Brandon Pimentel pushed the advantage to 7-5 with his 76th RBI of the year.

Fredericksburg handed the ball to Matt Bollenbacher for the bottom of the 10th, and he walked Erick Torres before allowing an RBI single against Daniel Vazquez, which brought the Fireflies to within a run. Columbia managed to load the bases against Bollenbacher with one out, but he induced a pop out, then struck out Carter Frederick to secure a 7-6 win for the Nationals.

Arguelles (3-0) maintained his perfect record on the year with the win, Doug Kirkland (3-4) took the loss, and Bollenbacher picked up his third save of the season, helping the Freddies win the series four games to two.

Week two of this road trip sees FXBG head to Kannapolis, to take on the Cannon Ballers beginning Tuesday, August 27th.

